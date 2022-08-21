20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
I have the pleasure of assisting Honors students at Arizona Western College achieve their Associates Degrees. As the leader of the bi-weekly "Lunch in the Lounge" discussion group, we host students in diverse panel discussions for unique and controversial topics. As Advisor for the Full-Spectrum GSA club on campus, we create a safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for students of the LGBTQ community interact with likeminded people.
How long have you been in this profession?
1 year
What do you love about your job or industry?
Challenging students' minds to think critically while cultivating a sense of community has been the most rewarding job of my life. Working with brilliant young minds reinvigorates a spark of wonder in anyone. Mentoring students in how others view the world is a treasure I cherish daily.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
Seeing my former Cibola Mock Trial students move into the Honors Program and graduate are moments I will never forget. Knowing that these young minds will change the world reassures that anything is possible if you work hard enough.
What is your favorite quote?
“Waste no more time arguing what a good man should be. Be One.” – Marcus Aurelius
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Never underestimate where your talents can take you. Life will present wonderful challenges you never anticipated - seize those moments to make your own destiny!
What is in your future?
I plan on attending graduate school in the legal field, starting a family, and keep working with wonderful students.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
Dr. Jordan Peterson. His words have changed my life. I am a better man because of him.
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
I moved to Yuma over 6 years ago for my husband's career. Coming from Phoenix, I left a great job in the financial industry, my hometown, and my life to start something new in Yuma. It has been one of the best decisions we've ever made.