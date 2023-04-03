Growing corn
Beginning in April, sow corn kernels 1 inch deep in rows thirty-six inches apart. Thin seedlings 6-12 inches apart. Corn is wind pollinated, and the stalks need room for air circulation to ensure a good crop of corn. Plant in blocks at least five rows wide to have good pollination. A minimum of 10 to 15 plants are needed for successful pollination. Kernels can be planted 2 to 3 weeks apart for continual fall picking. Cornstalks will reach 6 to 9 feet in height, and corn will be ready to pick 110 to 120 days after planting.
When picking the corn, wait until the silk at the end of the cob is dry and brown. Open the husk and slightly puncture the skin of a kernel with your nail. If a milky juice is released, the corn is ready to harvest. Pick the corn when it will be eaten, since it loses 50% of its sweet flavor within a day of picking. Save some cobs for seed if you wish to replant that variety next spring.