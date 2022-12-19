U.S. General Services (GSA) Administrator Robin Carnahan announced on Monday more than $300 million in construction and renovation projects have been funded through the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed in August.
She did so while visiting the San Luis I Port of Entry, which will undergo a modernization and expansion that is scheduled to begin in May 2024. Some of the funding is also coming from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“The San Luis Port of Entry is obviously a really important driver of the economy, the region and for the entire country because of its impact on the food supply,” Carnahan said. “Having those be secure and also efficiently run and managed is really important.”
The goal of this first series of projects is to promote clean energy innovation and spur domestic clean manufacturing by incorporating emerging technologies and low-carbon materials into construction and renovation projects at federal facilities across the country.
The current San Luis 1 was built in 1986 and is the second busiest non-commercial port of entry in Arizona.
In addition to now processing more traffic than originally designed to accommodate, all of the existing facilities are significantly undersized and require upgrading to meet the current requirements of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Additionally, all major building systems are also past their useful lives.
As part of the modernization project, which comes with a $267 million price tag, the number of vehicle lanes at San Luis I will double from eight to 16 and four more pedestrian lines will be added, raising the total to 14.
Carnahan explained that all of the construction will incorporate low-embodied materials in the asphalt, concrete, steel and glass, and that there will also be emerging technologies and other measures to improve efficiency.
The facility will also be built to the highest energy-saving and eco-friendly standards that exist in order to reduce operational emissions.
“Once the Inflation Reduction Act passed that provided more funding to GSA to do environmentally sustainable projects, we decided we were going to look at opportunities to make upgrades to that facility,” Carnahan said. “As it turns out there are lots of things, we can do to really make it a showcase for environmental sustainability. “Those are materials that need to go into land ports as we expand them.”
White House Federal Chief Sustainability Officer Andrew Mayock added, “As our country’s largest energy consumer, taking bold action to modernize the way we build, buy and manage federal operations creates good paying jobs in places that need them and helps us reach our nation’s climate goals.”
Contracts for the San Luis I project have already been awarded and are currently under development, according to Carnahan. They should take about a year to be finished.
The entire project is expected to take four years to complete.
Sen. Mark Kelly said thanks to funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, border personnel will be better equipped to expedite cross-border travel and trade while stopping illegal cargo.
“One of my top priorities since being sworn into the U.S. Senate has been to secure the funding necessary to rebuild the San Luis I Port of Entry and upgrade critical port of entry and border security infrastructure throughout Arizona,” Kelly said. “These investments will boost our economy, strengthen our supply chains, create jobs, and help stop the flow of illegal drugs. That’s why I worked with Republicans and Democrats to secure funding for our land Ports of Entry in the Bipartisan Infrastructure law and worked with Administrator Carnahan to ensure all aspects of the San Luis I project were completed.”
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema added, “I was proud to help secure this $100 million investment for San Luis Land Port of Entry while shaping the Inflation Reduction law, building on the historic investments in Ports of Entry included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to strengthen Arizona’s border security and keep our communities safe and secure.”
In addition to improving security and reducing congestion at San Luis 1, the modernization project will also have a big impact on the community.
“We think of it as a triple win,” Carnahan said. “It is a win for the jobs it creates, it is a win for lower costs for the taxpayer moving forward because of lower energy costs and it is a win for the environment by having a healthier planet for the next generation, so these are really smart investments.”
Including San Luis I Port of Entry there are eight total projects slated to receive Inflation Reduction Act funding as part of this initial round
The GSA estimates this first round of projects will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 120,000 metric tons while reducing energy costs by $35 million over the next 20 years.
