20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
My husband and I run our business together (he's under 40 too!) But my main responsibility includes designing files for our laser club (compromised of laser cutting business owners) and mentoring them online, cutting blank laser pieces to be sent to other handmade businesses and of course supplying our local shop Olive + Oak with home decor and running DIY workshops.
How long have you been in this profession?
We got our first laser in 2020 though I've been in the handmade business game since 2010.
What do you love about your job or industry?
I get to be creative in several aspects - designing for other makers, providing unique projects for our DIY classes and getting the chance to create decor to fill our shop all utilize different types of creativity and I love it!
What is your most memorable professional moment?
This is a tough one! A story I always love telling is from our first paint party - I had some great ladies as "guinea pigs" and we learned so so much. The class lasted 4 hours (I was shooting for 2) and someone had to leave with their project completed, the paint just needed to dry. I made plans to drop by her home a few days later to help peel her stencil and I learned her husband thought the blobby painted mess was the final product. Once the stencil was peeled it was a monogrammed design with their last name and wedding date - much nicer than the abstract piece he thought it was!
What is your favorite quote?
I have two - "If you've got a dream, chase it, cause a dream won't chase you back" - Cody Johnson
This means go work for what you want, it won't come looking for you.
"Don't go work 8 hours a day for some company then go home and not work on your own dreams... You're not tired, you're uninspired."
This got me through pushing to keep growing my own business while working full time (and at times a full and part time job) outside of my small business.
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Surround yourself with people that make you better, people that are actively pursuing their goals and I promise you you'll find it easier to attain your own.
What is in your future?
We are the process of moving into a bigger storefront, we will continue to grow our laser cut blanks business and I am hopeful to be hosting a small conference/retreat for laser owners to connect soon! I find my heart is in helping other people create - so having a larger DIY studio and time with other business owners fulls my cup!
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
2019 was a hard year for me, I would like to just tell me (slightly) younger self to keep going because a whole lot is about to change for the better.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
Oh gosh, probably a dog! I love meeting new people, I'm loyal to a fault and if you come into my space (shop/home/online community) I'm going to talk to you like you're my best friend!
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
I'm not real big on your typical celebrity gossip, but I do love country music so there's a long list of artists I'd love to meet! Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Reba, George Strait... any why? Well just to say I did!
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
I'm honored to be nominated for this, I wish there were "duo" nominations because my husband Jonathan and I really are a team in every aspect of our business, our involvement in the community and our love of Yuma ♡