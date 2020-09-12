Having to conduct its latest meeting virtually didn't keep the Hunting and Angling Heritage Workgroup from getting a lot accomplished.
Doug Burt partnered by Ryan and Scott reports, "It was good to see everyone again! Although it was the 21st HAHWG meeting, it was the first completely virtual meeting. Thank you to all who attended and hung out with us for three full hours. We reconnected, plowed a ton of ground, discussed new opportunities, covered program adaptations, highlighted partner successes, and are once again heading strong into the fall season. Well done! Reach out to us with any questions or concerns."
Thirty-five event participants including 10 new participants (apparently, virtually accommodates many who typically couldn’t make the trip/duration to Flagstaff, so something to be learned here!) with 16-plus unique groups represented (some of you wear multiple hats). New groups represented – Council to Advance Hunting and Shooting Sports/National R3 Community, Samantha Pedder,dDirector of Operations. Thanks to one and all who attended including AGFD Commissioner James Goughnour and Deputy Director Tom Finley, who recognized the HAHWG for receiving the 2020 WAFWA Special Achievement Award for achieving a decade of R3 initiative, farther than anyone could have ever imagined it would, and it's being talked about and mimicked nationally. The group continues to adapt, innovate and push the limits of what a statewide R3 Collaboration can do. Kudos to HAHWG on a truly monumental achievement.
Scott Lavin updated the group on major happenings across the country over the past few months. Scott highlighted the passing of the Great American Outdoors Act, the continued and expanding social influence #IamFairChase campaign, the increase in Arizona hunting license sales and major efforts coming from the Council to Advance Hunting and Shooting Sports (CAHSS).
Visit the following for additional resources and links referenced in presentation: Council to Advance Hunting & Shooting Sports - Virtual R3 Forum, Aug. 26 and 27, free and open to HAHWG. This one is worth sitting in on and hearing some of the great movement in hunter recruitment nationwide, cahss.org/r3forum/; Implementation Work Group, cahss.org/nationalr3implementationworkgroup/; AZGFD “#IamFairChase,” azgfd.com/hunting/fairchase/. Use the hashtag #IAmFairChase on social media platforms, use the hashtag, let’s keep it going.
R3 coordinator update: Ryan Conat provided the HAHWG a summary of last year's 2019-2020 Outdoor Skills Network event season, as well as the outlook for the 2020-2021 event season. And, reminded everyone that AZGFD has resources for the HAHWG, including: loaner equipment, social media communications and an updated Outdoor Skills Network being developed. Ryan recognized Arizona state parks and trails for being active during the closures, providing numerous opportunities to serve the large increase in state parks activity. Innovative efforts including the Mt. Dew Outdoor Stimulus, Kalkomey Today’s Hunter 101 courses, Colorado Parks and Wildlife YouTube series and She Goes Outdoors Outdoor Subscription Boxes were highlighted. See below for additional resources and links referenced in presentation: Mt. Dew Outdoor Stimulus Promotion, mountaindew.com/world/outhere/; Kalkomey Today’s Hunter 101 Courses, todayshunter.com/; Deer Hunting 101, todayshunter.com/deer101/; Turkey Hunting 101, todayshunter.com/turkey101/; Colorado Parks & Wildlife YouTube Series, youtube.com/user/ColoParksWildlife; My First Big Game Hunt Series, youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWGY7bVNQHtUJWk3df07FsByo8qVfYIJ3; Learn to Hunt Webinar Series, youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWGY7bVNQHtWLZQuFJtW-PUFGEIjpgec4 and She Goes Outdoors Outdoor Subscription Boxes, sgooutdoors.com/subscription-boxes.
AZGFD COVID-19 update: Risk Manager Todd Paschal who has been the main point of contact for all the department's dealings with COVID, AZDHS and the governor's office. also attended the meeting. He has been living and breathing this nonstop since before March. Noting we are still in Phase 1, which puts a lot of constraints on “in-person events,” which is our typical model. Todd suggested to keep seeking creative solutions and new approaches, follow CDC and health guidelines, use your PPE, physical distancing, including disinfecting /sanitizing equipment (shared), touch points and the like to maintain the safest environment. Questions for Paschal can be routed via Doug Burt or Scott Lavin; he said he’s happy to help if you have any questions.
Changes to some events have become necessary because of COVID-19 concerns:
Becoming An Outdoors Woman, Kathy Green: BOW has adapted their most recent workshops from overnight to a one-day event, by reducing class sizes, increasing sanitation standards, implementing social distancing, enforcing wearing masks and spacing out dining areas. BOW continues to offer world class programs to Arizona women.
Arizona Antelope Foundation, Kara Jensen: The Antelope Foundation hosted a virtual antelope hunters clinic in June through creative program design and pre-event registration. The clinic used prerecorded seminars to deliver comprehensive antelope hunting techniques, while including a live Q&A. The clinic was complimentary to everyone, and new Antelope Foundation members received 50% off membership fees by signing up for the clinic.
Ben Avery Clay Busters, Marci Welton: BACB has developed a way to start doing some introductory programs within CTC and CDC guidelines. A couple key items include online registration to minimize face-to-face contact and lines, along with some other changes that reduce, minimize or eliminate those close interactions. A great example of being creative, changing the status quo and breaking new ground. League protocol: benaveryclaybusters.org/leagues.html.
Arizona State Parks & Trails, Louis Juers: Although the fall family camp-out has been postponed until spring, Arizona state parks has implemented virtual programs as well as new activities that implement social distancing. They are incorporating involvement from parents and limiting interaction to family groups only. Arizona Deer Association, Renee and David Bruns: For the upcoming Unit 23 Youth Deer and Elk Camp, the ADA team is making modifications to still be a resource for these future hunters, by eliminating a camp dining area, but offering food to go AKA drive through service. They are adapting their seminars to video/online format that can be used prior to the hunt, and while a small ADA crew will be on-site, there won’t be a “group gathering” campsite to keep everyone spaced out and safe. But still close by to help with finding, hunting and harvesting deer or elk. More to come on this.
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club. Patrick Headington/David Powers: YVRGC will be hosting its annual youth dove hunt Aug. 5 on private property with limited mentors and social distancing enforced. They are implementing pre-event registration to limit large gatherings, as well as spacing out food and prizes throughout the day.
Reach Doug Burt with questions at 623-236-7487 (mobile 602-531-7578 or email dburt@azgfd.gov. Doug finished with, "Join our new conservation membership program and ensure a wildlife legacy for the future."
HUNT HAPPENINGS
• Governor's office accepting applications for Arizona Game and Fish Commission: The Commission welcomes applicants who are knowledgeable and passionate about Arizona wildlife and its long-term conservation. Residents of Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Mohave, Navajo, Pima, Pinal and Yuma counties are eligible to apply. The commission is structured to ensure representation from a variety of counties, and therefore, residents of Gila, Maricopa, Yavapai or Santa Cruz counties are ineligible for this vacancy.
Applications must be received or postmarked no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 17. Applications received or postmarked after the deadline will not be considered. If you are interested in applying, apply online at azgfd.gov.
For more information about the Arizona Game and Fish Commission and its mission, check azgfd.gov for explanations. Individuals also may contact the Governor’s Office of Boards and Commissions at 602-542-2449.
• Arizona needs hunters' and anglers' eyes and ears: There are almost 114 million square miles of harsh deserts, rugged canyons, sweeping plateaus and thick forests that are spread across some 15 counties. That’s a lot of territory to cover for the 97 wildlife managers, or game wardens, of the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD). It’s a monumental task, done daily by dedicated people who are charged with being part officer, part biologist, part educator and all-the-time conduit to the public.
With the start of Arizona’s big game hunting seasons, AZGFD is asking sportsmen to help ensure the state’s most precious resource – its wildlife – is conserved and protected. At the heart of these law enforcement and conservation efforts is the department’s Operation Game Thief (OGT) program, a silent witness initiative that encourages the public to report information about the illegal take of wildlife and suspicious activity. All calls to the OGT hotline (800-352-0700) will be strictly confidential, and callers can remain anonymous if needed. The program offers rewards ranging from $500 up to $8,000, in some cases, for information that leads to an arrest.
“Poachers are thieves who pose a serious threat to wildlife,” said Scott Fischer, OGT program manager. “Poachers are criminals. That’s why it’s important that hunters, who are committed to the time-honored tradition of hunting legally and ethically continue to be vigilant by using their eyes and ears to help AZGFD investigate poaching cases and prosecute the perpetrators.
“The hunting community does a great job of policing itself. If you see something, say something. Together, we can make a difference for Arizona’s wildlife.”
OGT received more than 2,000 calls in 2019, resulting in 135 citations being issued statewide for wildlife violations, including the illegal take of big game, fishing violations and the unlawful killing of migratory birds. Here are the top five reported violations last year: 567 for the illegal take of big game (resulting in 96 of the 135 citations); 155 for fishing violations; 109 for migratory bird violations; 96 for feeding wildlife; 66 for the illegal take of raptors.
In 2019, wildlife violators were assessed $60,074.86 in civil fines, proceeds that benefit the department’s Wildlife Theft Prevention Fund, which provides for rewards and promoting OGT. In addition, 16 individuals had their hunting and/or fishing licenses revoked by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. AZGFD does not receive money from the state’s general fund.
Of course, wildlife managers realize that mistakes sometimes are made in the field by the most well-intentioned of sportsmen. Those who self-report violations often receive just a written warning (provided negligence isn’t found on the part of the hunter), and the meat from the wildlife taken is typically donated to local food banks. For more information about OGT, including helpful tips on how to report a wildlife violation, see page 83 in the “2020-21 Arizona Hunting Regulations.”
• Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club raffle: Get your tickets now online at yvrgc.org for the event fundraiser raffle, with only 100 tickets being sold for a Browning Cynergy 12-gauge over and under shotgun just in time for dove and quail seasons. Tickets are $35 each or three for $100. You do not need to be present to win. If you have questions, visit YumaValleyrgc@mail.com.
• Concealed-carry weapons class available: A reminder to call Sprague’s Sports Shop at 726-0022 and get signed up to take the class provided at the shop by trained instructors. Our Second Amendment relies on citizens of the United States to stand up for their rights, and this is one of the ways you can do it. Be prepared, stay prepared ... always!
• Hunt licenses and bird stamps still needed?: They are available at Big 5 on Catelina Drive and Sportsmen's in the Palm Plaza in addition to Sprague's and Walmart stores.
• Cleanup project after the dove hunt at Yuma areas Sept. 19: Once the final day (Sept. 15) of this early hunt has come and gone, there will be cleanup parties planned by BLM and the Visitors Bureau of Yuma as well as Sprague's Sports, and I'm sure we can count on Region IV Game and Fish personnel being an active partner as well. As usual, show up at Sprague's around 6 a.m. to be assigned an area to clean up. Farmers' fields that will have been hunted will be part of the cleanup for all of us to get busy with, to be sure no litter (especially spent shotgun hulls and other litter that could damage farmers' expensive equipment) is left in the fields along with other areas utilized by the many hunters who enjoy the early hunt.
Thanks to APS for contributing their trash boxes at many locations around Yuma for hunters to toss their hulls and other unwanted items. We want to always "leave it better than we find it" anytime we do anything outdoors, so we can be sure we'll still be welcome another time. Come help with the cleanup if you can – your efforts will definately be appreciated! Will watch for you at Sprague's.
CATFISH TIP THAT WORKS
Dan Eggertsen is happy to share more catfish tips with the following: "Many anglers will not use anything other than stink baits when fishing for catfish. This is because they know the catfish has a keen sense of smell and the odor will attract them to your bait faster. There are a variety of stink baits available and you can buy them at most any place that sells fish bait. This would be at some retail stores, grocery stores and bait shops. Most all stink baits have one common ingredient, which will be some type of cheese, but there are other ingredients used to make them as well.
"Even though stink bait is considered the best catfish bait to use, it is closely followed by live bait and a variety of other options. When fishing with live bait, you need to choose something that is close to the natural food source of the catfish. One way to determine which bait to use is by being observant of your surroundings. Look to see what the fish are feeding on, and you will know what kind of bait you should be using. Night crawlers, grasshoppers, crawdads, minnows and shad are some of the best baits to use for catfish fishing.
"If for some reason you can't or don't want to use stink bait (the stinkier the better) or live bait, you do have other options. The catfish is not a very picky eater and they are drawn in the direction of your bait when it has an odor. Basically, they will eat just about anything that captures their attention provided it will fit in their mouths. Most anglers would agree that live bait, frozen baits and stink baits will all work great. It is recommended that you take a variety of baits with you so you can switch off if one thing is not working.
"Here's a list of other baits that work extremely well when catfish fishing. Chicken blood, fish guts, chicken livers, shrimp, dead minnows, clams, worms, and gut baits. Choosing the right bait is not as hard as it might seem as long as you follow a few simple rules. One of the first things that you need to do is determine the size of the fish located in the body of water in which you are fishing. This is very important because if the bait is too large or small, the catfish will ignore it.
"The water temperature is also important. You don't want to use certain baits such as cut bait in water that is above 60 degrees. These are best used during the winter months because you need bait with the most smell in the cold water to attract the fish. When you are fishing in dark or muddy water, you should use bait with a strong smell. Since the catfish can't see as well in these waters, they rely on the smell even more to find food. The more it smells, the faster they will be drawn in your direction. The one thing that you don't want to do is skimp on your bait when you go catfish fishing. If you do, you will end up disappointed. You don't want to feed the cats and fill them up, you want to catch them, therefore, you want to provide enough bait to make them interested so they will take your bait and not just nibble on it. Once they actually take the bait, you can set the hook and reel them in. Stink bait is the No. 1 bait used by experienced anglers everywhere, but as you can see, most fishermen don't use it each and every time they go out. It all depends on the circumstances and the personal preference of the angler."
Dan recommends a visit to OldSchoolFishingSecrets.com/go/oscatf/friday/list "and when you get your box of big catfish fishing old school tips, hold onto your hat ... you're in for a wild ride." Dan says. "Gone fishin' until next time."
FISHING CLUBS
To learn about fishing tournaments that may be coming up, here are the contacts for Yuma area fishing clubs:* Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club - Travis Hurley 803-163-3655, * Desert Anglers - Michael Obney 928-750-7081. Haven't heard when *American Bass - Yuma Division will begin again but will let you know when I hear. Also, there still might be anglers interested in someone handling a *Pro/Am tournament series - if you are interested, give Michael Obney a call for information. Then don't forget to check with * The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop where Mitche's Bait Shop used to be on east 16th St (Highway 95 heading out of Yuma) - they keep tournaments happening most every month - give them a call at 928-783-0010 or visit them online or at the store to see what's going on this month.
The same for the * High School Bass Fishing Club: Call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, 928-580-6567 or David Parrish 928-941-6188. I'll report news here when I hear anything and in the meantime, keep fishing by yourself when necessary - keep the designated distance from other anglers, wear your mask and enjoy!
SHOOTING SPORTS
• Yuma 4-H Shooting Sports: Stanley Gourley reports two new schedules for shooting sports will hopefully begin soon. The first is for the last shoot of the 2019-20 training year, as we did not get the opportunity to have our last day of competition and awards. And, that can only happen if state and UofA restrictions are lifted, TBD. Gourley’s new contact phone number is 928-388-8995. The first get-together is this Saturday at the fairgrounds near the Newcomer Building with set-up at 8 a.m., shooting at 9 a.m. It will be for air rifle and archery only. The first training for the new year will begin on Sept. 24 at the extention office classroom.In the meantime, if you're interested in shooting sports with 4-H, contact the Yuma 4-H office to learn about a club you might join to be eligible for the season coming up.
• Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Summer shooting matches have resumed with new hours from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with the following conditions until such time as it becomes necessary to close again due to virus concerns. Members use the range at their own risk. If you are sick or don’t feel well, stay home. Protect yourself and others. It’s recommended members have their own supply of hand sanitizing wipes/spray or lotion. Wearing of face masks is encouraged but not required. Maintain a minimum of 6 feet from others. Disinfect voice release equipment after each use. Limit five persons per range. Clubhouse and classroom are closed; bathrooms are open during club hours. When paying, use small bills or checks. Soda, Gatorade and water are available. Check this column for necessary changes, results of the preseason shoot next week or call Bob Avila at 928-919-0304.
• The Yuma Young Guns Shooting Program: If you are age 9-25 and enrolled in elementary, middle, junior, high school or college and interested in becoming a team member, call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 for complete information.
• Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Call Roger Bickel at 928-726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
• Cholla Gun Club: Scheduled matches are over until fall, but the range is open daylight to dusk for shooting practice. Call president Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com with questions.
• High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or check club information on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
• Yuma Matchmasters: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 to learn what their shooting plans are.
• Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Get in on archery shoots from 7 to 10 a.m. each Sunday (summer hours) with monthly meetings at 9 a.m. the first Sunday of each month at Adair Park archery range. Archers are welcome to attend to learn what shooting will be done during the month. If you haven’t done so already, here’s a reminder to renew your 2020 membership dues and bring a friend or young one. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about possible changes to current shooting plans, or email the club for more information at info@southwestbowhunters.net; also visit southwestbowhunters.net.
If you try unsuccessfully to contact club people listed here and need to learn about what’s going on at Adair Park, call Ronnie Gissendaner at 726-0022.
Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegate@gmail.com or call 928-247-4450.