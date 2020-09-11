A status hearing Tuesday morning in Yuma County Superior Court for the man charged in connection to allegedly luring a minor for sexual exploitation has been postponed for a third time.
In asking for the continuance, Attorney Josh Cordova informed the court that at his client’s previous hearing he said that he and the prosecutor assigned to the case had been discussing a plea offer, but it has not been finalized.
The reason it had not been finalized, he continued, is that he needed to get some documents from a federal agency in order to work out the final details.
Cordova, who represents Scott Nelson Adams, went on to explain that he has still not received the documents he requested, and they can’t proceed until he does, which is why he was asking for another continuance.
Adams, who remains in custody in the Yuma County jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond and appeared at the hearing via-video feed, has been charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation and furnishing obscene material to a minor, both of which are felonies.
After hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey, who is presiding over the case, granted Cordova’s request and scheduled Nelson’s next court hearing for early October.
Adams was arrested in August 2019 by the Yuma Police Department’s Child, Family and Sex Crimes Unit in the 2300 block of 8th Avenue.
The victim in this case is under the age of 15. Adams and the victim were not known to each other prior to the contact, which was made through social media.
