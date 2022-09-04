Last weekend 37 students from Yuma Catholic High School dedicated their Sunday morning to help clean up litter and other debris from a popular summertime recreation spot.
Joined by five of the school’s coaches and several employees from the Yuma County Public Works and Environmental Health Departments they collected and disposed of 11 tons of trash.
The event, which was held at an area known as the Confluence, where the Colorado and Gila Rivers meet, was hosted by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
During the four-hour cleanup, which started at 8 a.m. and ended at noon, the students, coaches and county employees cleared the entire creek area and the half-mile long road leading to it.
“There was so much trash there that had been left behind by people who recreate in the area,” said YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak, who attended the event.
Pavlak added that the Confluence is unfortunately also one of the many areas in the county that people use for illegal dumping.
“People typically chose remote desert areas that aren’t frequented to dump their trash,” Pavlak said.
While trash bag after trash bag was filled with broken beer bottles, food wrappers, soda cups and plastic water bottles, other debris strewn across the area included water heaters, grills, couches, mattresses and other furniture and appliances.
A deep freezer filled with rotten meat was even found at one site.
“We wouldn’t have been able to pick up a lot of the debris without the heavy equipment provided by the public works department,” Pavlak said.
One student said she was disappointed to see how much trash and garbage had been discarded in the area, saying, “pick up your trash. There is a dump not too far from here. Go there, don’t litter.”
After a long morning, the students were treated to a float down of the Colorado River by two off-duty deputies.
Members of the Southwest Wildlife Foundation: Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club were also on hand to cook hot dogs for the volunteers.
Other entities and organizations that donated items, equipment, and time to the cause were: Lowe’s of Yuma, Home Depot of Yuma, Bureau of Reclamation, Bureau of Land Management, Diamond Brooks Water, Canyon State Water and Charlie Hansen & Kaitlyn Scott.
Pavlak also said that she hopes the cleanup will encourage other schools to organize future events.
“The sheriff’s office and public works would be very happy to host another clean up event,” she said.