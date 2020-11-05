Yuma Regional Medical Center temporarily restricted access to the hospital Thursday after receiving threats from a person who may have been armed.
Yuma Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin said that YRMC reported the incident at approximately 2:39 p.m. and officers were dispatched in response to a possible threat made to a patient there.
As a precaution, all visitors were immediately asked to leave the hospital and visitation was restricted until the security situation was cleared, which happened at approximately 6:20 p.m.
According to YRMC, it is common practice for the hospital and any major medical facility to collaborate with law enforcement to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and staff.
“YRMC staff and physicians are trained to respond in critical situations,” a statement from the hospital read.
Franklin added that officers investigated the incident and were not able to substantiate the threat.