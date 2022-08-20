20 under 40 nominee submission
Describe your job responsibilities
As the Chief Credit Officer of 1st Bank Yuma, I oversee the commercial and consumer lending operations of the bank.
How long have you been in this profession?
13 years
What do you love about your job or industry?
I love working for a community bank because decisions are made locally, which helps us make a difference in the businesses we serve. I love that my voice is heard and "gong to bat" for the customer.
How are you involved in the community?
I am an active member of the Yuma County Fair Junior Livestock Committee, a Board member of the Regional Center for Border Health and I'm a school board member for Mohawk Valley School.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
Being promoted to Chief Credit Officer.
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Show up on time. Do your best. Be kind. Listen.
What is in your future?
More community banking!
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
I would go back to July, 2021 so i could avoid canceling our (wife and I) trip to celebrate our 10 year wedding anniversary (COVID).
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
John Daly. Because, he's John Daly