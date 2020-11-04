PHOENIX – The blue wave that bolstered Arizona votes for Joe Biden and Mark Kelly did not result in a trickle-down effect for Democrats closer to the bottom of the ballot.
Preliminary results show that Democrats fell short of their goal of taking control of one or both chambers of the Arizona Legislature. Even turnout supporting legalizing recreational use of marijuana and taking the state’s richest residents to help finance K-12 education, issues that could be considered popular among Democrats, wasn’t enough to convince the majority of voters in the state’s 30 legislative districts to shift away from their patterns of who they want to send to the Capitol to craft state laws.
The bright spot for the Democrats was the ouster of veteran state Sen. Kate Brophy McGee from the district that encompasses north central Phoenix and Paradise Valley. Democrat Christine Marsh, a former teacher of the year who lost narrowly to Brophy McGee two years ago, was running 5 points ahead of her this time.
But the result in what had at one time been a dependable Republican district – it is home to Gov. Doug Ducey and former Vice President Dan Quayle – may be no surprise. There has been a steady shift in political sentiments as shown by the fact that both state representatives from LD 28 already are Democrats.
Absent some last-minute updates, that still leaves Republicans in control of the chamber, though their margin now is just 16-14. Other incumbent Republican senators appear to have outlasted their Democrat foes, including J.D. Mesnard of Chander amd Paul Boyer of Phoenix.
And Republican Wendy Rogers of Flagstaff, who won the right to be the GOP contender by outlasting incumbent Sylvia Allen in the primary, won the Senate seat by defeating Democrat Felicia French.
Across the courtyard there currently appears to have been no net change in the 31-29 GOP edge in the House, though there are a few races where votes are not yet counted.
There were, however, some internal shifts.
Republican incumbent Anthony Kern of Glendale found himself running third in the race for the two House seats from his district. Democrat Judy Schwiebert was running first, with Republican Shawnna Bolick apparently hanging on to her seat.
But the political balance was retained when Democrat Gerae Peten was outpolled by Republican Joel John in the district that stretches from west Phoenix to Yuma.
Those subtle shifts could have ripple effects as House Republicans and Democrats meet Thursday to choose their leaders.
Assuming Republicans maintain control of the House, incumbent Speaker Rusty Bowers of Mesa is facing a challenge from Rep. Mark Finchem of Oro Valley. But the loss of Kern, a likely Finchem supporter, could give Bowers the margin he needs for another two years on the job.
On the Democrat side, however, the loss of Peten shakes things up.
She had been anticipated to support Rep. Charlene Fernandez of Yuma, in her bid to remain House minority leader, especially as the two were running mates from the same district.
Fernandez faces a challenge from Rep. Diego Espinoza, D-Tolleson. And he, in turn, has put together his own ticket for what he thought would be a bid for House speaker under Democrat control along with Rep. Jennifer Longdon of Phoenix to be majority leader and current Senator Andrea Dalessandro of Green Valley, now headed for the House, to be majority whip.
That, however, only gets more complicated if the Democrats remain in the minority.
On the Senate side, President Karen Fann of Prescott is likely to keep her office.
Among Democrats, however, a bid by Rebecca Rios of Phoenix to become minority leader – Tucsonan David Bradley is retiring – is being challenged by fellow Phoenician Lela Alston.
Winning candidates (as of midday Wednesday)
Senate:
- LD 1 – Karen Fann (R)
LD 2 – Rosanna Gabaldon (D)+
- LD 3 – Sally Ann Gonzales (D)
- LD 4 – Lisa Otondo (D)
- LD 5 – Sonny Borrelli (R)
LD 6 – Wendy Rogers (R)
- LD 7 – Jamescita Peshlakai (D)
LD 8 – T.J. Shope (R)+
- LD 9 – Victoria Steele (D)
LD 10 – Kirsten Engel (D)+
- LD 11 – Vince Leach (R)
LD 12 – Warren Petersen (R)+
- LD 13 – Sine Kerr (R)
- LD 14 – David Gowan (R)
LD 15 – Nancy Barto (R)+
LD 16 – Kelly Townsend (R)+
- LD 17 – J.D. Mesnard (R)
- LD 18 – Sean Bowie (D)
- LD 19 – Lupe Contreras (D)
LD 20 – Paul Boyer (R)+
- LD 21 – Rick Gray (R)
- LD 22 – David Livingston (R)
- LD 23 – Michelle Ugenti-Rita (R)
- LD 24 – Lela Alston (D)
- LD 25 – Tyler Pace (R)
- LD 26 – Juan Mendez (D)
- LD 27 – Rebecca Rios (D)
LD 28 – Christine Marsh (D)
- LD 29 – Martin Quezada (D)
- LD 30 – Tony Navarrete (D)
House:
LD 1 – Judy Burges (R); Quang Nguyen (R)
- LD 2 – Daniel Hernandez (D); Andrea Dalessandro (D)+
- LD 3 – Alma Hernandez (D); Andres Cano (D)
- LD 4 – Charlene Fernandez (D); Joel John (R)
- LD 5 – Regina Cobb (R); Leo Biasiuccci (R)
- LD 6 – Walt Blackman (R); Brenda Barton (R)
- LD 7 – Myron Tsosie (D); Arlando Teller (D)
- LD 8 – David Cook (R); Frank Pratt (R)+
- LD 9 – Randy Friese (D); Pamela Powers Hanney (D)
- LD 10 – Domingo DeGrazia (D); Stephanie Stahl Hamilton (D)
- LD 11 – Bret Roberts (R); Mark Finchem (R)
- LD 12 – Travis Grantham (R); Jake Hoffman (R)
- LD 13 – Tim Dunn (R); Joanne Osborne (R)
- LD 14 – Gail Griffin (R); Becky Nutt (R)
LD 15 – Steve Kaiser (R); Justin Wilmeth (R)
- LD 16 – Jacqueline Parker (R); John Fillmore (R)
- LD 17 – Jennifer Pawlike (D); Jeff Weninger (R)
- LD 18 – Jennifer Jermaine (D); Mitzi Epstein (D)
- LD 19 – Diego Espinoza (D); Lorenzo Sierra (D)
- LD 20 – Judy Schwiebert (D); Shawnna Bolick (R)
- LD 21 – Beverly Pingerelli (R); Kevin Payne (R)
- LD 22 – Ben Toma (R); Frank Carroll (R)
- LD 23 – John Kavanagh (R); Joseph Chaplik (R)
- LD 24 – Amish Shah (D); Jennifer Longdon (D)
- LD 25 – Michelle Udall (R); Rusty Bowers (R)
- LD 26 – Melody Hernandez (D); Athena Salman (D)
- LD 27 – Diego Rodriguez (D); Reginald Bolding (D)
- LD 28 – Kelli Butler (D); Aaron Lieberman (D)
- LD 29 – Cesar Chavez (D); Richard Andrade (D)
- LD 30 – Raquel Teran (D); Robert Meza (D)
- Incumbents
+ Moving from other chamber