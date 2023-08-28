Another huge offensive night helped propel Shelby varsity football to a 51-19 victory over Lexington, Friday night at WAC.
Shelby totaled a whopping 562 total yards, 462 via the air and 100 on the ground.
Shelby celebrated senior night for the football and cheerleader seniors. The Whippets took a moment of silence to honor some of Shelby’s finest, Grant Milliron, Bill Varble and Chuck Ridenour and also wore stickers on the back of their helmets in honor of the three.
Sophomore quarterback Brayden Devito’s led the offensive juggernaut with 414 yard passing and just to show he’s not one-dimensional, caught a 48 yard pass from Nic Eyster. Devito did throw 3 interceptions.
Shelby coach, Rob Mahaney liked how his quarterback responded after a couple miscues. “Brayden is a playmaker, he make’s amazing plays and mistakes, but what makes him special is his ability in both situations to come back and play the next play like the last play didn’t happen. We saw it all against Lexington, and his ability to move forward was awesome to see.”
Issiah Ramsey was a one-man wrecking crew catching the ball, totaling 8 receptions, 229 yards and 3 touchdowns. The senior all-Ohioan caught touchdown passes of 64 yards, 3 yards and 60 yards.
Mahaney was pleased with his senior receiver and his entire receiving corps, “Issaiah had a special game for us. He was able to make plays against their man coverage all night. It’s a credit to his athletic ability, but also his drive to be the best route runner he can be. I also give a lot of his success last night to the other WRs that have shown they can be playmakers, resulting in Issaiah getting single coverage last night.”
Skyler Winters pounded out 107 yards on the ground and had touchdown runs of 58 yards and 4 yards. Mahaney said this of his senior running back and offensive line, “Skyler had been really good for us the first two weeks. He plays with an extremely high effort, whether he is running the ball or blocking. And last night he made two great runs to put the game away in the second half. And that’s a credit to his trust in the offensive line. The offensive line is a unit growing every day, but you can’t over 500 yards and both games without them playing well.”
Shelby’s defensive effort was equally impressive, limiting Lexington to 44 yards rushing and 167 yards in the air. “I think our defense has answered our call to be more physical. To hold both teams under 100 yards rushing. We have played team-oriented defense, with everyone doing their jobs and trusting the guys next to them. We have to continue to do that to be successful the whole year," said Mahaney of his defensive unit.
On the opening possession of the game, Shelby defense forced Lexington into a 3 and out. Devito hit Ramsey for 15 yards, Eyster for 9, then hit Ramsey for a 64 yard strike to make the score 7-0 after Casey Lantz PAT.
Shelby forced another punt and quickly scored again, this time Devito found Homan wide open over the middle of the field, giving Shelby a 13-0 lead with 3:46 left in the first quarter.
For the third possession in a row, the Shelby defense forced Lex to punt. And again, the Whippets quickly added on another TD. Devito hit Ramsey for 37 yards, then Miles Swisher for 23 yards. Devito then squeaked in a pass to Ramsey for a 3 yard TD reception with :22 seconds left in the opening quarter, making the score 20-0.
Lexington did drive to the Shelby 9, but the defense stiffened and forced the Minutemen into a missed field goal. But in the next play, Devito had a pass intercepted over the middle, setting up Lexington’s first score, after a 48 yard pass out the ball in the 3, Lexington quarterback powered to make the score 20-6.
Swisher took the kickoff and darted down the field for 71 yards, giving Shelby great field possession. But Shelby’s drive stalled and Casey Lantz booted a 23 yard field goal to make the score 23-6.
The Whippets got the ball back after forcing another punt and looked to score again to close out the half, but Devito had a ball picked off in the end zone to keep the score 23-6 at halftime.
Shelby took possession to open the second half and quickly added to the scoreboard. The Whippets used a little trickery to open the second half scoring. Forcing a 3rd and 12 from the 48 yard line, Devito flipped to Eyster, who then threw a screen pass back to Devito, who dashed down the sidelines for a 48 yard TD. Lantz added the extra point, giving Shelby a 30-6 lead.
Shelby’s defense then stopped Lexington on a 4th down play to turn the ball back over to the Whippets potent offense. And Shelby wasted little time scoring again. After Devito hit Swisher for 14 yards, Winters took the handoff and sprinted 58 yards for a TD and started a running clock.
Lexington did battle back, scoring on a nice 51 yard TD pass with no time left in the third quarter to close the lead to 36-13.
On the next possession, Devito was intercepted, and Lexington turned that turnover into a TD, with a 33 yard touchdown pass, closing the score to 36-19.
Shelby recovered the onside kick and Winters took the next play 30 yard to the Lex 18 yard line. After Devito hit Swisher for a 14 yard gain, Winters powered in from 4 yards out to make the score 43-19.
Avery Lambert then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to set up Shelby’s last score of the game.
With the Whippets facing a 3rd and 20 on their own 40 yard line, Devito hit Ramsey for a 60 yard touchdown and close out the scoring at 50-19.
“Senior night is an awesome moment for our program. To take time and honor the guys that have committed so much time and effort to Shelby Football. We have a special group this year, that has committed to being process driven, and it was awesome to have them see that turn into a win on senior night against a rival Lexington team,” said Mahaney of his 16 seniors, most have played for Shelby since 5th grade.
Swisher had a nice game with 7 receptions and 88 yards. Eyster had 3 receptions for 33 yards and a TD pass to Devito. Lantz caught 2 balls for 32 yards. Howman had a TD reception for 32 yards.
Shelby, now 2-0 on the young season, travels to Bellevue Friday night for clash between ex-NOL rivals. The Whippets have not beaten the Redmen since 2017.