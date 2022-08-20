20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
My job responsibilities are planning & strategy, finance, compliance, marketing/sales, design, customer service and building up on my brand as a business owner of Jay's Party Shop. We have the privilege of being a part of our communities' memorable moments. As a shift supervisor at Starbucks it is my duty to uplift every one of my partners on the floor and the customers that walk into our premises. I'm ensured that everyone who walks in leaves happier than they came in.
How long have you been in this profession?
I've been in the party industry since I was 14 years old. I opened my store on September 22nd 2017 at the age of 21. We are now a few weeks away from being open for 5 years. I've been a barista at Starbucks for about 5 Years 8 months now.
What do you love about your job or industry?
What I love about my job is that I'm able to be a part of many Yumanians special moments. It could be anywhere from a Pre-School Graduation, Elementary, Middle School or High School Graduation to their Bridal Showers, weddings, baby showers, and birthdays. We are literally a part of every celebration. We love when we see returning customers because not only are we growing our business along their side, but we are seeing them grow as a person as well. I love working at Starbucks because who doesn't love coffee? also it is a great workplace where I'm able to connect and learn about n many individuals from our community, It also works as networking for my business. I like being a support for my fellow partners/ coworkers. We are not just coworkers, we've now become a family.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
My most memorable professional moment has to be having to have gone to Miami, and competing in the very first Balloon Idol event ever and obtaining first place. Not only did this give me the confidence to start instructing classes through Instagram but it also gave me the confidence to extend my Balloon Academy ( Jay's Balloon Academy) to a younger crowd. On June 15th I had the priviledge of presenting at San Luis Middle school to a crowd of 7th and 8th graders the way that the Balloon industry related to STEAM- Science , Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. We covered every single one of these areas. Following the presentation we then began a hands on activity where the kids got to create their very own under the sea balloon sculpture. Seeing the smile in their faces and creating a unforgettable moment for them was one for the books (https://gemar.it/jays-balloon-academy-jr/) . We have now partnered with a local Charter High School in efforts of giving students a chance at obtaining a glimpse of what it is like to start a business at a young age, along with the logistics behind it, while also obtaining a partial elective credit. This is still a work in progress that will roll out this upcoming school semester.
What is your favorite quote?
“Life is like riding a bicycle, to keep your balance, you must keep moving.”
Albert Einstein
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
My advice for young professionals is to never give up. You must always keep moving forward no matter what the obstacle is. You must always do what truly makes you happy.
What is in your future?
I see myself distributing to other party stores in the USA, also my goal is to eventually be a Balloon Artist for a celebrity. I would love if I'm able to get our Gemar USA (- Italian brand of balloons that we distribute ) to encourage an academy similar to ours with the over 150 partners nationwide that we have.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
If i could go back in time i would go back to the year 2019 which was when things were last normal with our loved ones. It is till now that things are slowly going back to normal, and we are beginning to be together again.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
If i could describe myself as an animal, I would describe myself as an ant. Even though I would also relate myself to a tiger or dolphin. I picked an ant because they work as a team, and no matter the obstacle your team is always there to help. Also ants are able to delegate work between the colony.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
If i could hang out with any celebrity i would choose Justin Bieber because we both started our career at a young age, and we are from the same age group. I think we both may have things that we may be able to learn from each other to better ourselves as a person/career.