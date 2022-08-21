20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
Longo’s is a one stop shop property maintenance providing full service lawn maintenance, pressure washing, window cleaning, solar cleaning and additional services
How long have you been in this profession?
I started my business part time in December 2018. When covid hit I was laid off from my job in 2020 and took my business full time. Since then being veteran owned we’ve hired numerous vets and locals to provide great service at a great price
What do you love about your job or industry?
I love my job becuase clients have a hard time finding respectable companies to show up and get the job done right the first time. I enjoy solving customer problems and if there’s ever any issue that we can’t solve that isn’t in our wheel house, I can refer another respectable company to get the job done right
What is your most memorable professional moment?
We had a client who called 5 other companies to get a quote and not one showed up, we provided our estimate (got the job) and later found out they needed assistance in other projects we don’t specialize in. I was able to refer a couple clients in my BNI group and able to get all there issues resolved.
What is your favorite quote?
When life throws you a curveball adjust and swing away.
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
If you have a passion for something and see an opportunity To make a business and hire fellow citizens. Follow that dream! Everything in life is risk. It’s the risk takers that makes America thrive.
What is in your future?
We’ve been In business since 2018. I hope to hire additional team mates to continue our Moto; providing great service at a gray price
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
I would like to go 100 years in the future. Our society has grown so much in the past 100 years. I would love to see where we’re at 100 years from now.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
I would like to be a bird. To be able to see life from a birds eye view and fly wherever you like and just enjoy life.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
I would definitely like to spend some time Johnny Depp. He’s been in numerous that he’s starred in and hasn’t seen. I would like to get to know why he hasn’t seen the movies he’s starred in and build off that conversation.
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
We’re veteran owned, we hire vets on the spot. We provide a quality service that no one else in Yuma offers in our profession. With over 225 reviews across 3 platforms. We average a 4.94 star rating. The most 5 star ratings in Yuma and the most reviews in Yuma in the lawn care industry.