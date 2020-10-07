Yuma County Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey denied public defender Jose Padilla’s request on Tuesday to lower his client’s bond from its current $1 million to an amount that was more affordable or to release her to the supervision of Pretrial Services.
In asking for the reduction, Padilla, who represents 28-year-old Jamie McBride, said his client has no criminal background except for the charges currently against her.
He added that all of the charges are also bailable offenses, yet at its current amount she can’t afford to pay it, which means she is essentially being held without bond.
McBride, who appeared in person for the hearing, has been charged with one count off 1st-degree murder per domestic violence for the death of her nearly 2-year-old daughter, who weighed just over 10 pounds.
She has also been charged with four counts child abuse per domestic violence – with one charge being for each of her children.
When the state was asked for its position on the matter, a prosecutor for the Yuma County Attorney’s Office said McBride starved her youngest daughter to death over the course of months, adding that due to what she is alleged to have done, she is facing spending the rest of her life in prison.
She further stated that when officers arrested McBride at her residence he noted the smell of urine throughout the house and that the floors were covered with trash and feces.
She continued by adding that when child protective services took custody of McBride’s three other daughters, ages 6,8 and 9, they each also showed signs of malnutrition.
“There is no reason she should not be released to Pretrial Services,” Padilla asserted in response, adding that being a bad housekeeper was not against the law.
In denying Padilla’s request to lower his client’s bond, Judge Kinsey said he found it was reasonable as set.
He did, however, grant a request from the attorney representing McBride’s three other children that would allow them to have a one hour a week supervised video visit with their mother.
McBride’s next court hearing has been set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 27.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 4:44 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13 officers responded to a home in the 2900 block of West 22nd Street to assist the Yuma Fire Department for a report of a child having difficulty breathing.
The child, aged one year and ten months old, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.
An investigation into the incident by Yuma police led to both McBride and James Givens being arrested.
