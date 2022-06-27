• Annuals: Sow seeds for Arizona poppy, Mexican sunflower, regular sunflowers, and zinnias.
• Trees and shrubs: Deep watering benefits plants much more than shallow watering. Water shrubs to a depth of 1-2 feet and trees to a depth of 3 feet to keep roots sufficiently wet. Fertilize established palms with a granular palm fertilizer, and water well before and after fertilizing.
• Fruit trees: “Anna” apples are ripe and ready to pick. Do not keep fruit on the tree after it is ripe because it will turn soft and mushy. ‘Mission’ figs and ‘Santa Rosa’ plums should be ready to pick.
• Grapevines: Canes are spreading rapidly and may need to be pruned. Clusters of ‘Thompson Seedless’ grapes are beginning to ripen.
• Vegetables: Plant Armenian cucumber, black-eyed peas, bush beans, corn, melons, pinto beans, pumpkins and winter squash from seeds. Start pepper and tomato seeds indoors and plant seedlings in August or September for a fall crop.