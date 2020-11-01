Somerton police officers responded to a motor-vehicle accident on Sunday morning that resulted in the death of a male juvenile.
According to information provided by the Somerton Police Department, the incident happened at approximately 1:18 a.m., with officers responding to the 600 block of West Fulton Street.
During the course of the investigation into the incident, officers learned that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jose Miguel Villareal, was pulling out of the driveway of an acquaintance’s residence, after a family and friend gathering.
No other information about the incident was made available.
The case is still under investigation and Somerton police have determined that alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to please call the Somerton Police Department at 928- 722-7326 or 78-Crime to remain anonymous.
