20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
It is safe to say I have more than one job at this time. I currently wear multiple hats professionally! I started my digital marketing and management business TAHIS Management & Marketing in February 2022. I create logos, graphic design, and content for social media platforms. I am also currently studying for my real estate license, which I hope to gain in the next couple months. In addition to marketing and real estate, I am involved with my family's company Eckard Commercial Construction. We are expanding into commercial development and quality and affordable housing in order to provide economic growth for the Yuma community! I also run the management and operations of a new RV/Boat and Self-Storage facility, Solar Storage here in Yuma. Recently, I also joined the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation through TAHIS Management & Marketing as their digital specialist! I am also a mom to two beautiful little girls, wife to a supportive and hardworking husband, and a Yuma Rotary Member!
How long have you been in this profession?
In 2021 I was working as a Registered Nurse Case Manager for the non-profit organization, Hospice of Yuma. I worked at HOY for 5 wonderful years. By June of 2021 I was ready for a new challenge and began marketing for my mother-in-law, who is an author. I have been working in digital marketing now for about one year. In the last year I have been learning about business, real estate, and development. This year I plan to execute what I have learned and implement it to grow as a professional and hopefully enhance my community!
What do you love about your job or industry?
My career has the potential to really make a difference in my community. As a native Yuman, I have always hoped to somehow enhance and help my community. 5 years ago my vision was geared more towards healthcare, but now my focus is on how can I help create jobs, or improve affordable and quality housing. That is what I love, how one day I know I will make a difference in this community.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
When I first started my marketing venture. I helped a local fashion designer create her logo. She mentioned how long she had gone without a logo, but just was not able to find something that felt like "her." She wanted to create something that represented herself but also her family history. When I presented her with my design she broke into tears and absolutely loved it! After this meeting I realized that although I was no longer hospice nursing and making a difference in that field, I was still able to help people, just in a different way.
What is your favorite quote?
My favorite quotes fluctuate depending on what is happening in my life. At this moment in time my favorite quote is- "It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop" -Confucius
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
My advice would be to keep moving forward. Life is a test and will constantly throw obstacles in your path. The important lesson is to not be afraid of failure, and to not be afraid of starting over; in all aspects of life, professionally and personally. Resilience is key!
What is in your future?
In my future I just hope to be happy, healthy, and successful. Among the professional goals I have for myself, I hope to own multiple development properties that improve the economic infrastructure of my hometown.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
If I could go back in time... It would be a tough choice between the 70's and 80's. I am a sucker for fashion in these era's and I would love to jump back go shopping and just bring bags full of fun clothes! Also it would be fun to experience the whole hippie scene, but only for a couple days!
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
I fluctuate between a lion and a house cat. I am strong, courageous and adapt to situations as needed, but I also can be a bit temperamental (if you ask my husband) and I love naps and cuddles.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
This is a tough question, I should probably answer this question naming someone important and influential, like Oprah! But honestly a fun, simple, sunny yacht day on the coast of Italy with a young, late-1990's Leonardo Dicaprio would totally be fine with me! My reasoning is because it's Leonardo Dicaprio!
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
I would like to personally thank everyone in this committee for taking the time to carry out this wonderful recognition. Just being nominated and recognized for something like this is absolutely uplifting! You all are doing a great job and I appreciate every single one of you! Keep up the great work!