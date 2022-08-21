20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
I currently hold three jobs, two part-time and one full-time. I work as a Program Assistant for ASU Local located here in Yuma, Arizona on the Arizona Western College Campus. My responsibilities as a program assistant vary from preparing and facilitating programming to planning and coordinating recruitment or enhancing student experience events. I take great pride in being able to meet with students one on one and help them plan and develop a career path with ASU. My second job is being a Resident Assistant at Arizona Western College where I get to live on campus while holding the responsibilities of being a direct aid to the residents living on campus. While being an RA, I work duty shifts twice a week where I ensure the buildings are safe and carry the duty phone, answering any emergency calls residents might make. Within the responsibilities of an RA, there is the front desk where I work as a receptionist assisting any resident or visitor. We have more than 250 students in the resident halls where international, athletes, CAMP and non affiliated students live. My third job is being an intern for the U.S. Agency of International Development. My main responsibility as an intern researcher for the CFO department at USAID, is reviewing audits from other countries such as Egypt, United Kingdom and many more. I grade these audits on a scale of A-E, rating their difficulty on each bracket from the USAID criteria. Attending weekly meetings with the FSA and CFO department is within my work duties as well as providing a report on my progress with each country's audit completed.
How long have you been in this profession?
I have been in the Program Assistant position with ASU Local for four months while also pursuing a baccalaureate degree in Business Law with ASU Local. For the resident assistant position, I will be finishing my first month this upcoming week. Lastly, my internship with USAID is a summer internship that began in June and will be coming to an end August 26th.
What do you love about your job or industry?
Having the opportunity to interact and learn from people with different backgrounds, cultures, and countries is something that I value from all three jobs. But being able to do things that I feel passionate about as my job is what gives me great pleasure and pride. However, being able to create an impact on students my age, older and younger is what I love most about my jobs. I get to work in the education industry as well as for the government, and both education and the government are areas that greatly impact and matter to our entire nation. I've been privileged to speak on behalf of AWC and ASU multiple times where I get to share my experience not only as a student but also as staff, and doing so greatly boosts my desire to continue working hard to make my voice and experiences heard while working for things that I love.
How are you involved in the community?
I am heavily involved in my school community mostly because I work for both schools close to me: Arizona Western College and Arizona State University. I advocate for the school community and town community through events, volunteer work, community cleanups, drives, and charity events. As for my hometown, I participate in city events that allow volunteers such as the Dia Del Campesino, but I try my best to be involved in my 3 sister's school communities as well.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
My most memorable professional moment was when I was selected as the USAID intern, where more than 1,000 students applied for this internship. During my interview I acted as my complete self without any filter or exaggeration. Being selected after being myself proved and taught me that I only need to be the real me and I can accomplish so much. Being the first hispanic female from the state of Arizona interning with USAID is a privilege. This memorable moment will allow me to motivate others just like me to reach for the unimaginable without self doubt.
What is your favorite quote?
"Have the attitude of gratitude."
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
I would give them the same advice I give myself; one should never compare our progress to the progress of someone else. Everyone has a unique journey and what is yours will come to you through hard work and dedication without having to go looking for it. Discipline and honesty are key for building a routine that will get you to success with credibility in your work ethic. Always follow your heart and never doubt what you are capable of because 99% of the time we stop ourselves from accomplishing greatness.
What is in your future?
I greatly wish for the 3H’s in my future. Happiness, health and honesty. I see myself living a happy life, where I continuously work for my family’s happiness and my own. Working for something that I am passionate about and go to work every day full of excitement and feeling happy to be there. I pray to live a healthy life because I strongly believe that you can be the richest person alive but if you don’t have health, you will be so poor. Living an honest life and succeeding in life through honesty and hard work is something I strive for. I genuinely feel that I have a bright future because I live a transparent life where I give out support, kindness and encouragement to others. I am confident that I will reach my goals through perseverance and consistency.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
In 2020, when the pandemic hit, I graduated highschool and had to abruptly come to the realization that my reality was that I could not afford university and that staying local was my only choice. To me, that was a hard reality because my dream was to go straight to university just like the rest of my friends.
Now, being a senior at ASU, graduating early from AWC with the highest academic distinction, debt free and having all my education paid for, I would like to go back to my old self in 2020. I wouldn’t want to change my journey but I would like to remind myself how much I am worth and all that I can accomplish. Back in 2020, I did not believe in all that I was capable of, which is why I would travel back to encourage myself to be more trustworthy in me. Yet, I would not spoil any of my accomplishments because every single accomplishment has come after failure, because failure is important to succeed.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
If I could describe myself as an animal I would be a frog. The color green has always given me a feeling of nature and serenity. Frogs tend to be very calm yet fast animals that can jump from one place to the other. I can relate so much to a frog because I am always on the run, going from one place to the other, from one job to the other, from a meeting to the other, but I always remember to take a break before my next jump. Frogs are very affectionate creatures with their kind, and I also consider myself to be affectionate with those that I love. Overall, I see myself as a great fit to become a frog any day.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
I have never been a fan of any particular celebrity or famous individual, I would rather spend an entire day with a homeless person rather than a celebrity. Not because I am a hater but because I can learn way more from someone that has so little in life rather than someone that has everything. Every month, I try to treat a homeless person to a meal in Mexico. My favorite birria restaurant has many homeless people asking for money outside so finding someone in need of a meal is easy. Through the 4 years that I have been doing this, I have learned that those with little resources in life normally have more aspirations, faith, gratitude and optimism. After every meal shared, I feel grateful and blessed to live the life I was given and with the family I was given.