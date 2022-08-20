20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
Community outreach, director of 1st impressions, maintaining a positive relationship with our clients and community.
How long have you been in this profession?
7 years
What do you love about your job or industry?
Every day is different, you never know when a curve ball is going to happen.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
I was tasked with a large anniversary event for our office and our clients. Being the only marketing coordinator in the office, I single handedly coordinated the event and pulled it off with much success.
What is your favorite quote?
Happiness is the richest thing we'll ever own. - Donald Duck
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Find your passion, you wont find it overnight, but once you do, you'll never have to work a day in your life!
What is in your future?
Continuing to support our community in the best way I can.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
I believe I would be a horse, I'm playful and free spirited but when 'm put to work I can keep going and will continue to push myself until the job is done.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
Kevin Hart, he's so funny and I think laughing keeps the mind and soul happy!
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
In the last few years I've found my passion working with local non-profits by helping them with events and raising money. I started with the Hot Summer Night Car Show on Main Street and after joining we quadrupled the funds raised. Later I joined the advisory board for catholic Community Services, after the first year we doubled the incoming funds from one event. I want to continue helping nonprofits and their causes.