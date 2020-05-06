"You cannot allow your circumstances to a predictor of your future. I challenge you to rise and be different and do not be afraid that you will be different, be afraid that you will be the same as everyone else! When you get weary you have a choice. I challenge you to Believe and Live for solutions. I encourage you to surround yourself with like-minded people. I dare you to be different." -- Mike Sharp, Kofa Principal
Right Now
83°
Clear
- Humidity: 18%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 1 mph
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:45:16 AM
- Sunset: 07:24:52 PM
Today
Mostly sunny skies. Near record high temperatures. High 106F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 104F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Latest News
- Cibola High School Class of 2020
- Kofa High School Class of 2020
- Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rage in Florida Panhandle
- Cavaliers step cautiously into hopeful return to NBA season
- NBA players, staff asked to help virus researchers
- Dalton views season of backing up Dak as halftime of career
- Lives Lost: Alabama Medal of Honor winner downplayed heroism
- The Latest: 3 players on Brazilian soccer team test positive
Most Popular
Articles
- Decomposed body found inside parked motor home
- Ruben Walshe: individuo de mayor influencia en el sur del Condado de Yuma
- Comings and Goings: After 56 years, Dick’s Auto Rebuilders closes shop
- Va Iann Topete a futbol de Yavapai
- Rally calls for reopening of businesses
- Yuma County’s Most Wanted
- ‘United is even better’: Yuman jumps in to make a difference at DES, one mask at a time
- Drive-thru testing next 3 Saturdays
- Search warrants lead to arrest and recovery of stolen guns
- In Custody
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
7 May
-
7 May
-
7 May
-
7 May
-
7 May
-
7 May