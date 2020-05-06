"You cannot allow your circumstances to a predictor of your future. I challenge you to rise and be different and do not be afraid that you will be different, be afraid that you will be the same as everyone else! When you get weary you have a choice. I challenge you to Believe and Live for solutions. I encourage you to surround yourself with like-minded people. I dare you to be different." -- Mike Sharp, Kofa Principal

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you