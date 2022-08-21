20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
Arizona Western College May 2021 - Present
• Record
o 26-5
• ACCAC Conference Champions 2021-2022
• Assist in the recruitment of student athletes who can achieve athletic and academic success
o Recruited eleven Juco All Americans
o Recruited three POY in the ACCAC Conference
o Six Academic All Americans
• Aid in the recruitment of players for the program: create highlight tapes, send mail-outs, make phone calls, keep statistical log of potential recruits progress
• Assist in breakdown of tape for scouting and team purposes
• Meet with visiting assistant coaches to help coordinate visits
• Assist and help organize activities in the daily running of the program
• Develop players to their fullest potential while being locally, regionally, and nationally competitive
• Organize and assist in conducting practices, in and out of season conditioning programs and game strategy
• Work with budgets: which entails travel expenses, ordering equipment, inventory, and monitor expenditures
• Provide academic advising to student athletes by assisting in organizing testing, enrolling in classes, monitoring progress, and developing degree plans
• Organize scheduling of games and scrimmages
• Assist with game management for basketball and other sports as needed
• Provide ongoing oversight of student athlete conduct both on and off the court focusing on conflict resolution, providing guidance with negotiations through campus processes (i.e. registration, financial aid, residence life, etc.)
• Assisting with the development of positive interpersonal relationships including campus integration with other students and faculty
• Assist the athletic department in fund raising
• Reflect a positive impression and influence upon the community, campus administrators and personnel, faculty, and students
• Perform other duties as assigned
How long have you been in this profession?
Started in 2002, currently 2022. Roughly 20 years. Fulltime since 2008.
What do you love about your job or industry?
Helping young men academically, athletically and socially while they are here at Arizona Western College. Nothing more satisfying than seeing these young guys walk across the stage with that smile of accomplishment. Also, the comradery and family atmosphere amongst all employees here at AWC.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
I have been very fortunate to be a part of many accomplishments here not only at AWC but many of my stops. However, if I had to pick one single professional moment I believe it would be being part of our 2022 ACCAC Conference Championship. It was special in many different ways but more so because it was the first year being a Head Coach here at AWC.
What is your favorite quote?
A good coach can change a game. A great coach can a change a life!
-Wooden
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Make your own breaks, work harder then your competition. Don't complain about what you don't have, but be grateful for what you do have.
What is in your future?
A journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step. We teach our guys take one day at a time. Something I was taught early on be mindful of your opportunity at hand and make the most of it.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
I suppose it would be a pretty fun time to hang out with Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'neal. You just know you would go home with some great stories.
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
Longtime Matador Assistant Kyle Isaacs was named Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Arizona Western College on April 29th, 2021.
Isaacs spent twelve years in Yuma as an assistant, first under Kelly Green and then on the bench for the past decade next to Charles Harral. . With Arizona Western, Isaacs has been a part of 293 wins, 3 ACCAC Championships, 5 Region I Championships, and 1 District Championship leading to an NJCAA National Tournament appearance.
Isaacs has helped recruit and mentor ten NJCAA All-Americans and two ACCAC Player of the Year recipients over his twelve years and been instrumental in the academic and social success of the program.
Isaacs has taught in AWC’s Physical Education and Wellness Department for the past 12 years. Isaacs earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise and Sports Science in 2007 and his Master’s Degree in Sports Management in 2009 from Texas Tech University. During his Undergrad and Grad school, Isaacs was a student manager and grad assistant coach for legendary Coach Bob Knight.
Isaacs and wife, Violeta, reside in Yuma with their daughters Valeria and Giselle.
ACCAC Coach of the Year 2021-2022
• Arizona Preps – Arizona Community College Division 1 Coach of the Year 2021-2022