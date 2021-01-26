Contact event organizers to ensure there haven’t been changes to these scheduled events. The Yuma Sun team is working to ensure this list is accurate as of press time, but given concerns with the coronavirus, that could change. The Yuma Sun appreciates your understanding and readership.
Tuesday
Jan. 26
UNITE WITH LIGHT
WHEN: 6 p.m.
WHERE: Yuma Regional Medical Center along Parkview Loop
GOING ON: YRMC’s Unite with Light event continues with a virtual prayer and luminary lighting along Parkview Loop. A virtual prayer will take place at www.yumaregional.org/unitewithlight, allowing the community to tune-in from home and participate while practicing social distancing. The 500 luminaries represent the lives lost in Yuma County to COVID-19.
COST: Free
INFO: Visit https://www.facebook.com/yumaregional to learn more
Wednesday
Jan. 27
VIRTUAL CONCERT WITH OBUNGUS
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: The Yuma Art Center’s Facebook page
GOING ON: Join local band Obungus for a virtual concert streamed live on the Yuma Art Center’s Facebook and Instagram accounts (@yumaartcenter
COST: Free
INFO: Learn more or watch online at https://www.facebook.com/yumaartcenter
Saturday
Jan. 30
YUMA TERRITORIAL MARATHON AND HALF-MARATHON + 10K
WHEN: 7 a.m.
WHERE: Cocopah Casino, 15318 S. Avenue B
GOING ON: Hosted by the Caballeros de Yuma, this event gives runners the choice of a marathon, a half-marathon or a 10K. Staggered start times and masks will be required as COVID protocols.
COST: Entry fees are $100 for a full marathon, $60 for a half marathon and $40 for a 10K, with discounts available for active military.
INFO: To learn more or to register, visit www.yumamarathon.com.