Thursday
Dec. 17
NEXGEN VIRTUAL THIRD THURSDAY
WHEN: 5:30 P.M.
WHERE: Facebook Live,
GOING ON: The NexGen Leadership Team will talk with Toys for Tots Coordinator Sgt. Edward Perez as well as host a Toys for Tots toy drive at four local restaurants: River City Grill, Prison Hill Brewery, Wheezy’s and El Charro. Donate a toy, pick up dinner and join the Facebook Live festivities!
DRIVE-THROUGH MICROCHIP CLINIC
WHEN: noon-3 p.m.
WHERE: Humane Society of Yuma, 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E
GOING ON: HSOY is holding a drive-thru microchipping clinic for Yuma’s dogs. Cats may attend but must be brought in through the main shelter. Participants are asked to line up along the canal on Avenue 41/2 E, in front of the shelter, and staff will direct the public through the parking lot.
COST: $15, which includes the microchip, a collar and a tag stating the animal has been microchipped. Only cash or card will be accepted.
INFO: Call 928-782-1621 or visit www.HSOYuma.com.
Friday
Dec. 18
DRIVE-IN MOVIE: THE GRINCH
WHEN: First showing starts at 6 p.m.; second showing starts at 8 p.m.
WHERE: The Yuma County Fairgrounds
GOING ON: The Yuma County Fair is hosting a drive-in movie, The Grinch. Entrance to the event will be off of 32nd Street.
COST: $10 – tickets must be purchased online at www.YumaFair.com
INFO: Learn more at www.YumaFair.com.
FOOTHILLS PARADE OF LIGHTS
WHEN: Parade begins at 6 p.m.
WHERE: The parade starts at the open lot on Foothills Boulevard and 46th Street. Visit the group’s Facebook page – Foothills Parade of Lights – for the night’s neighborhood route
GOING ON: Volunteers decorate their vehicles and bring holiday cheer to their friends and neighbors. The event runs three nights in the Foothills.
Saturday
Dec. 19
FOOTHILLS PARADE OF LIGHTS
WHEN: Parade begins at 6 p.m.
WHERE: The parade starts at the open lot on Foothills Boulevard and 46th Street. Visit the group’s Facebook page – Foothills Parade of Lights – for the night’s southside route
GOING ON: Volunteers decorate their vehicles and bring holiday cheer to their friends and neighbors. The event runs three nights in the Foothills.
WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA DAY
WHEN: 10 a.m. Desert Lawn Memorial Park, then noon at Sunset Vista Cemetery
WHERE: Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 1415 S. 1st Ave.; Sunset Vista Cemetery, 11357 E. 40th Ave.
GOING ON: Wreaths will be placed upon veterans’ graves after a ceremony at each location. Everyone is welcome, but please use COVID protocols.
INFO: For more information or questions, call Winnie at 928-502-0238
Sunday
Dec. 20
FOOTHILLS PARADE OF LIGHTS
WHEN: Parade begins at 6 p.m.
WHERE: The parade starts at the open lot on Foothills Boulevard and 46th Street. Visit the group’s Facebook page – Foothills Parade of Lights – for the night’s northside route
GOING ON: Volunteers decorate their vehicles and bring holiday cheer to their friends and neighbors. The event runs three nights in the Foothills.