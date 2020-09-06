Contact event organizers to ensure there haven’t been changes to these scheduled events. The Yuma Sun team is working to ensure this list is accurate as of press time, but given concerns with the coronavirus, that could change. The Yuma Sun appreciates your understanding and readership.
Sunday
Sept. 6
LOOKING FOR CLASSMATES
WHEN: Oct. 2-4
WHERE: Lutes Casino, Kofa High School, Elks Lodge, Gateway Park
GOING ON: Kofa High School Class of 1970 is looking for all classmates to attend their 50-year class reunion with fun, exciting events planned; committee will accept door prizes, goodie bag items or money to help make this reunion their best
COST: $75 per person; payment needs to be received to be counted
INFO: Contact reunion committee, Kathy (Nickson) Porter, Knickson10@aol.com or 928-503-1316; Carolyn (Galyen) Knight, csparkyk@aol.com, 928-210-6768; Judy (Van Horn) Hyatt, j.bhyatt@yahoo.com, 928-920-6450
Monday
Sept. 7
TEAM ALICE VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
WHERE: Panda Express, Yuma Palms Shopping Center
GOING ON: Celebrate the one-year anniversary of Alice Adams receiving a new liver; must mention the fundraiser and show flyer, available on the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) for team Alice’s website or their Facebook page; a portion of all sales will go to COTA for team Alice
INFO: Contact Julie, community coordinator at 928-257-7779
Thursday
Sept. 10
WHERE DOES YOUR MONEY GO? WORKSHOP
WHEN: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Zoom, register at arizona.zoom.us
GOING ON: Program will examine the skills, tools and habits you can use to increase your financial health, with a focus on understanding spending, creating a spending and saving plan, setting financial goals, building a beginner emergency fund and answering your questions
INFO: Contact Jodi Uebergang at juebergang@email.arizona.edu or call 928-726-3904
Friday
Sept. 11
DRIVE-BY FOOD DRIVE
WHEN: 7 to 10 a.m.
WHERE: American Legion Post 19, 2575 S. Virginia Drive
GOING ON: Wreaths Across America and American Legion Post 19 are teaming up to collect nonperishable food items, diapers, paper goods, anything for the MCAS Yuma Chapel pantry; pantry is for active duty Marines, sailors and their families; donors will stay in vehicles; masks and gloves will be worn with social distancing high priority
INFO: Call Winnie Moir at 928-502-0238
BLUE MASS
WHEN: 6 p.m.
WHERE: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 505 S. Avenue B
GOING ON: Blue Mass is a remembrance Mass to honor those who lost their lives in the cowardly attacks against our country Sept. 11, 2001, and those who have lost their lives since, defending our freedom
INFO: Contact Bill Packham at kc9378yuma@gmail.com