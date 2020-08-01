Contact event organizers to ensure there haven’t been changes to these scheduled events. The Yuma Sun team is working to ensure this list is accurate as of press time, but given concerns with the coronavirus, that could change. The Yuma Sun appreciates your understanding and readership.

Saturday

Aug. 1

ST. PAUL’S FOOD BANK

WHEN: 9 to 11 a.m.

WHERE: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1550 S. 14th Ave.

GOING ON: The church will serve food boxes to those in need in the Yuma community

VIRTUAL SATURDAY AT THE MUSEUM

WHEN: 11 a.m. to noon

WHERE: Register in advance at Eventbrite.com, search “Saturdays at the Museum,” Yuma; after registering, pick up bag of class supplies from the Colorado River State Historic Park and receive a Zoom invite to class

GOING ON: Participants will enjoy hands-on learning while creating historic crafts, and build your own kaleidoscope

COST: $5

INFO: Contact Tammy Snook at tammy.snook@yumaaz.gov or 928-247-6266

DRIVE-IN MOVIE

WHEN: Gates open 7:30 p.m.; movie starts 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Yuma County Fairgrounds, 2520 E. 32nd St., use Pacific Avenue entrance

GOING ON: Watch “Caddyshack,” rated R, with social distancing and safety measures in place; have tickets ready when arriving; snacks available for purchase on-site; presented by Country Club RV

COST: $10 per vehicle; limited tickets available

INFO: To purchase tickets, go to yumafair.com

Tuesday

Aug. 4

FINANCIAL EDUCATION PROGRAM

WHEN: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom, register at arizona.zoom.us

GOING ON: Program will examine the skills, tools and habits you can use to increase your financial health, with a focus on understanding spending, creating a spending and saving plan, setting financial goals, building a beginner emergency fund and answering your questions

INFO: Contact Jodi Uebergang at juebergang@email.arizona.edu or call 928-726-3904

