For the second consecutive season, YC boy’s tennis defeats Santa Cruz Valley to open up regular season play. The Shamrocks defeated the Dust Devils 6-3 on Wednesday.
YC’s singles winners were: No. 1 Renzo Guttierrez (6-0, 6-2), No. 2 Lance Guttierrez (6-0. 6-3), No. 3 Sebastian Gaecia (6-2, 6-0) and No. 5 Isaac Smith (6-4, 6-0).
YC’s doubles winners were: No. 1 Guttierrez/Guttierrez (6-1) and No. 2 Garcia/Curry (8-4).
MORE PREP BOYS TENNIS
Ironwood 8, Kofa 1
Kofa’s Nicklaus Sullivan recorded the only singles victory for the Kings on Wednesday after defeating Merrick Deneen in three sets (6-4, 3-6, 10-7).
Paradise Honors 6, Antelope 3
The Rams dropped their season opener 6-3 on Wednesday to the Panthers.
Antelope’s singles winners were: No. 1 Kristopher Reyes (6-0, 1-6, 10-5), No. 2 Isaac Filerio (6-0, 6-7, 10-3) and No. 6 Jaiden Jupiter (6-2, 6-0).
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
YC 6, Santa Cruz 3
The Shamrocks have now won three of their previous four season openers after defeating Santa Cruz Valley on Wednesday.
YC’s singles winners were: No. 1 Mia Casares (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 Victoria Diaz (6-1, 6-0), No. 3 Kimball Sandra (6-1, 6-0), No. 5 Hope Gallemore (6-3, 6-2) and No. 6 Payton Pikula (6-1, 6-3).
The Shamrocks struggled in the doubles matches, as Diaz/Casares (8-1) secured the only win.
Paradise Honors 8
Antelope 1
The Rams’ No. 2, Glorida Rubio, recorded the only win of the day for Antelope, defeating Selma Ahmed in straight sets (6-4, 7-5).
PREP SOFTBALL
Gila Ridge 13, San Luis 0
For the second straight night, the Hawks (2-0 AIA) dominated the Sidewinders (0-2) and Tinley Schmidgall was a huge reason for the Hawks’ victory.
Schmidgall tossed five innings of one-hit ball and struck out eight on Wednesday. She also drove in two runs and went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Jasmine Polk had a stellar night, delivering five RBIs, three runs and went 2-for-4. Carmen Melendez and Elysa Moreno each contributed with three hits in the win.
Annette Juarez recorded the only hit for the Sidewinders.
Antelope 12, Tonopah 5
The Rams started their regular season on the right foot with a dominating win over Tonopah Valley. Heidy Rios was electric, striking out 10 in the win, while Jaslyn Agundez went 2-for-2 at the plate.