In the Hangover Open at Mesa del Sol on New Year’s Day, Deb and Jim Peterson won net in the mixed division. Cheryl and Mike Mikkola won gross. Barbara Sanders and Cathy Francis won net in the Women’s division. Colleen Scott and Shannon Mason won gross. Randy Farris and Larry Bradley won net in the Men’s division. Tyler Claar and Chuck Fincher won gross. Everyone was happy to say goodbye to 2020.
In the Sunday Couples league at Mesa del Sol, Nancy and Edson Borges won gross with Leigh Ann and Mike McDonough second. Corina and Todd Birney won net with Laurie and Tom Gsell second.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s league, Loretta Schneider and Dorothy Gartner won gross. Linda Murphy and Laurie Russell were the net winners. In the Silver league Frank Russell, Carl Fritz and Brian Healy won gross. Barney Kuensting, John Emerson and Danny Clyde were the net winners. Bill Barnhart, Tom Gsell, MK Hovden and Elliot Johnson were on the winning team. In the Copper league Brian Healy, Frank Russell and Mardy Clark won gross. Bill Barnhart, Frankie Allen and Gary Hill were the net winners.
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league, Bev Booth, Julie Handralian and Dawn Diamond won gross. Ann Burton, Norie Meza and Pat Gardner were the net winners. Linda Wilder, Betsy Williams, Faunie Menke and Joan Costello were on the winning team. In the Men’s league Frank Russell, Dave Barnhouse and David Richelderfer won gross. Pete Zenger, Dave Ego and Larry Nicholson were the net winners. Paul McLaughlin, Rollie Harris, Tim Carstensen and Trevor Russell were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Par 3 Women’s league, Peggy Chatwell, Kim Ego and Sherry Sack won gross. Bonnie Kierle, Val Gleave and Donnis Larson were the net winners. Men’s league Dee Larson, Ken Sack and David Richelderfer won gross. Greg Beatie, Doug Zimmerman and Mike Dupuis were the net winners. Earl Holtkamp, Darryl Dupuis, Jack Costello and Larry Hoffman were on the winning team.
In the Can Am Men’s league at Mesa del Sol, Joe Paden, Jack Parker, Matt Whittaker and Brad Rohloff won a 3-way tie scorecard playoff with 64 points. Tim Segrest, Hugh Strain, George Alcorn and Mike Mikkola were second. Murray MacDonald, Alan Young, Reg Marshal and Ray Butler were third.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol, Joyce Martin took first place. Bill Griffith was second, Jack Parker was third and Mike Mikkola fourth. In Krogman’s Follies at Mesa del Sol Gord Little, Matt Whittaker, Art Scott and Hugh Strain won with 63 points. Dick Bosch, Ray Butler, Larry Colao and Tom Thorp were second with 52 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Women’s December 24th league, gross flight winners were Mary Kruse and Jeannie McFarland. Connie Donner and Colleen Scott were second. Net flight winners were Selma Cusick and Cindy Florez. Terri Paden and Darla Peterson were second. On December 31,Ts and Fs format the gross flight winners were Mary Kruse, Sandra Lee and Phyllis Mashburn. The net flight winners were Cheryl Mikkola, Lola Stone and Natasha Heredia.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s 4-man scramble, David Henager, Cliff Weber, Vic Reyes and Tom McIntire won with a 15 under par 57. Mike Bedoya, Bill Griffith, Jeff Sloboden and Hank Browning were second at 58.
Hole in Ones
Congratulations to Lance Stern for his Ace on the 17th hole at Desert Hills.
Upcoming Events
January 9: Military Match Play at Mesa del Sol. Retired Navy and Marines versus Retired Army and Air Force. Contact Gary at gary.golembiski@hotmail.com.
January 9: Desert Hills Men’s Golf Association 2-man modified chapman and scramble. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
January 16 and 17: Mesa del Sol Seniors. Format is 36-hole individual stroke play with men’s and women’s division. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
January 16: City of Yuma Women’s Golf Championship. Enter by mail to City of Yuma Women’s Golf Championship, C/O Desert Hills Golf Course, 1245 West Desert Hills Drive, 85365.
January 30: Mesa del Sol Mixed Chapman. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.