In the Desert Hills Men’s Club 2-man scramble, Gabe Plaza and Jose Rodriquez won gross by 5 shots with 63. Marc Grande and Bill Justice were second, Miquel Zendejas and Tom Harrison third. Kevin Villegas and Dustin Taulbee won net in a scorecard playoff with a 63. They were tied by Alex Munoz and Hobo Amick, Fernando Campa and Dan Maes.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s league, Loretta Schneider and Dawn Diamond won gross. Linda McLaughlin and Maribeth Evens were the net winners. In the Men’s Silver league Art McLaughlin, Brian Healy and Mardy Clark won gross. Gary Kuehl, Steve Strahm and Rusty Wies were the net winners. Gary Hill, Carl Fritz, Larry Lickfelt and Tim Reilly were on the winning team. In the Copper league Frank Russell and Carl Fritz won gross. Ron Thacker and Larry Nicholson were the net winners. Frankie Allen, Rollie Harris, Wayne Gerkin and Paul Cook were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league, Loretta Schneider and Linda Wilder won gross. Joan Costello and Betsy Williams were the net winners. Linda McLaughlin, Sharon Sumner, Jeanne Holloway and Suzanne Hammons were on the winning team. In the Men’s league Steve Strahm and Rollie Harris won gross. Doug Kirby and Pint McMillan were the net winners. Dennis Wagner, Mike Costello, John Newberry and Butch Robideau were on the winning team.
In the Foothill’s Par 3 Women’s league Loretta Schneider, Leslie Woodside and Peggy Chatwell won gross. Laura Nyberg, Carol Franzen and Kathy Gleysteen were the net winners. Sherry Sack, Lori Tremblay, Dorothy Hawkin and Judy Zauner were on the winning team. In the Men’s league Rob Grause and Ken Sack won gross. Tom Mix and Doug Zimmerman were the net winners. Harold Hartman, David Richelderfer, Bob Campagna and Jerry Greene were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Par 3 Men’s league, David Richelderfer, Ken McCarrel and Ken Sack won gross. Jack Costello, Bob Campagna and Tom Mix were the net winners. In the Women’s league Linda Wilder and Sherry Sack won gross. Dona Williams and Carol Franzen were the net winners. Lori Tremblay, Karen Myszewski, Leslie Woodside and Nancy Sirois were on the winning team.
In the Moose league scramble at Mesa del Sol, Steve Martin, Evelyn Pribble, Carol Johnson and Joyce Hardin won with a 66. Jim Morgan, Al Graham, Jim Flood and Rhonda Gray were second at 70. John Chidester, Frank Domantay, Jim Ross and Bud Hammond were third at 72.
In Krogman’s Follies at Mesa del Sol, Jerry Olson, Tom Thorpe and Dale Smith were low. Matt Whittaker, Larry Colao, Mike Wayrynen and Tom McFarland were second. In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Connie Gerry Larrabee won first, Hank Browning second, Steve Parrish third and Mike Mikkola fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies club 9 hardest holes format, gross flight winners were Shannon Mason, Lola Stone and Judy Larden. Net flight winners were Mary Kruse, Terri Paden and Bev Morgan.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s 2-man pro points format, Dale Smith and Sam Samples won low gross with 20 points. Tim Segrest and David Givens won net with 41 points. Bill Griffith and Steve Parrish were second. Mac Kilgo and David Henager third.
Upcoming Events
December 5 & 6: Desert Hills Men’s Association Club Championship, contact Bruce at bclark911@yahoo.com
December 5 & 6: Mesa del Sol Ladies Open, contact Shannon at shannon@stratisgolf.com.
December 12: 2-Person Shamble, contact paul@stratis golf.com
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.