It’s time to check with your local golf course to see who is open and who has closed to reseed for winter. Each course follows a unique schedule tailored to their specific needs and conditions. Most courses spend between $50,000 to $150,000 for seed, fertilizers, additional labor and added irrigation costs to provide green grass for the winter.
In the Moose league scramble, the team of Ron Harden, Sonny Strickland, Diana Bird and Rick Parks took first place with a 34. Bob Lauer, John Scott, Bob Ewers and Randy Pacheco were second at 38.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday quota event, Pete Pedrero took first with 5.67 points. Garry Sletten was second at 4.89. Steve Parrish was third and Lola Stone fourth.
In Pinky’s Picks at Mesa del Sol, Jack Parker took first, with Marilyn Cotter second, Steve Parrish third and Sam Samples fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight league season finale individual net competition, Robert Vaughan won low net with a 33. Marc Myers was second in a scorecard playoff at 35. Greg Cullison was third and Alex Mowry fourth. Ernie Jimenez won low gross with a 34. John Holbrook maintained his lead to win the summer point race. Jimenez was second, Patrick Farrell third and Cullison fourth
In the Mesa del Sol Mixed Friday league 3 clubs and a putter game, Shannon Mason won the first flight with a 77 and has since reutilized her remaining 10 clubs as tomato stakes. Lola Stone won the second flight with a 92. Randy Stickles took low net in the first flight. Jerry Timm won low net in the second flight.
Upcoming Events
October 10: Mesa del Sol 2-Person Scramble, contact paul@stratisgolf.com
November 7: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Scramble, contact bclark911@yahoo.com.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.