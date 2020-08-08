At Las Barrancas in the Silver League on July 28, Art McLaughlin and Jack Joseph won gross. Bobbi Bellusci and Greg Beatie were the net winners. Roger Sprague, Conrad Eisenach, Rusty Wies and Larry Garrett were the team winners. On August 4, John Cullen and Art McLaughlin won gross. Mike Costello and Frankie Allen were the net winners. Johnny Chambell, Jack Joseph, Linda McLaughlin and Gary Hill were the team winners.
In the Foothills Men’s League on July 29, Al Smith, Michael Costello, and Larry Nicholson were the gross winners. Bob Lecorchick, Paul McLaughlin and Jim Hartley won net. On August 5, Mike Costello, Greg Beatie and Doug Kirby were the gross winners. Bob Lecorchick, Larry Nicholson and Paul McLaughlin won net.
In the Mesa del Sol July 27 Monday Quota League, George Christopher won first with 5.09 points. Jack Parker was second at 4.75. Lola Stone was third and Bill Slade fourth. On August 3, Sam Samples won first with 7.03 points. Tim Segrest was second at 5.24. Garry Sletten was third and Steve Parrish fourth.
In Pinky’s Picks at Mesa del Sol on July 29, Marilyn Cotter won first. Garry Sletten finished second with Gary Whitcomb third and Bill Slade fourth. On August 5, Bill Dowding won first, Connie Donner was second with Hank Browning and Garry Sletten tying for third.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League July 29 shamble, Jared Lackey and JR Henderson won low net with a 30. Tark Rush and Dean Wolfe were second at 33. Ben Fasavalu and Paul Nelson won gross with a33. On July 5, Patrick Farrell and Greg Cullison won low net with a best ball 31. Tark Rush and Dean Wolfe were second at 32. Patrick Farrell leads the summer point race with John Holbrook, Rush and Wolfe close behind. Next week’s event is a net best ball.
In the Mesa del Sol July 31 Mixed Friday League 2 of 3 best ball, Roger Brown, Frank Manson and Jack Parker won first. Steve Parrish, David Lloyd and Bill Slade were second. George Christopher, Marilyn Cotter and Phyllis Mashburn were third. On August 7, in a high ball, low ball format Hank Browning, George Christopher and Bob Rehn won first. Arthur Beery, David Lloyd and Connie Donner were second. Steve Parrish, Rod Donner and Bill Slade were third.
In the Mesa del Sol July 31 Friday Twilight League designated driver scramble format, Paul Brown and Eddie Nelson won low net with a 29. Aaron Miller and John Holbrook were second at 31. Gary Golembiski and Lance Pangerl won gross with a 32. On August 7, in a shamble Aaron Miller and John Holbrook won a scorecard playoff for first with a 31. Marlene Golembiski, with no help from Gary Golembiski took second. Ben Armijo and Ben Fasavalu won low gross with a 34. Next week’s event is a shamble.
Upcoming Events
August 22 & 23: Yuma Golf & Country Club Men’s Deli Invitational. Contact pro shop.
September 4, 5 and 6: Yuma City Championship at Desert Hills. Contact pro shop.
September 12: Friends of Patrick Velarde Scramble. Contact rochoa1961@gmail.com or ptvelarde@yahoo.com.
September 19: Desert Hills Men’s Association Individual Stroke Play. Contact bclark911@yahoo.com.
September 19: Gila Ridge High School Golf Teams Scramble, raising funds for the Girls and Boys golf teams. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
September 26: Foothills Rotary Scramble. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.