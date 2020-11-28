In the Can Am Men’s league at Mesa del Sol, Dale Smith, Steve Parrish, Jerry Olson and Garry Sletten took first with 64 points. Tom McIntire, Bill Dowding, Don Reaksecker and Murray MacDonald were second with 62. Mike Mikkola, Terry Matthews, George Alcorn and Joe Paden were third at 59.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s league, Loretta Schneider and Dawn Diamond won gross. Maribeth Evens and Bobbi Bellusci were the net winners. In the Silver league Brian Healy, John Cullen and Frank Russell won gross. Linda McLaughlin, Steve Strahm and Butch Robideau were the net winners. Jim McBride, Hubert Gartner, Jim Daly and John Emerson were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Executive Women’s league, Loretta Schneider, Linda McLaughlin and Laurie Russell won gross. Dawn Diamond, Mabel Kampstra and Suzanne Hammons were the net winners. In the Men’s league Jim Hartley, Dell Kellogg and Al Smith won gross. Steve Strahm, Frank Russell and Rollie Harris were the net winners. Butch Robideau, Howard Pickerill, Michael Costello and Chet Knowles were on the winning team.
In the Foothill’s Par 3 Women’s league, Loretta Schneider, Joan Ronholdt and Dona Laidlaw won gross. Marlene Plumley, Jan Lucas and Carol Franzen were the net winners. Laura Koepke, Sherry Sack, June Garcia and Elaine Corbet were on the winning team. In the Men’s league David Richelderfer and Curt Treadwell won gross. Bill Meinhelt and Michael Costello were the net winners. Earl Holtkamp, Gene Reynolds, Dirk Gleysteen and Jerry Gardner were on the winning team.
In Krogman’s Follies at Mesa del Sol, Dale Smith, Terry Matthews and Tom McFarland won with 59 points. Ray Butler, Larry Colao, Mike Wayrynen and Wayne Gunion were second with 55 points. In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Gerry Larrabee won first, Mike Mikkola second, Bill Griffith third and Cheryl Mikkola fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s 4-man aggregate format, Steve Martin, Larry Colao, Jerry Olson and Garry Sletten took first with a 297. The team of Dale Smith, Rod Donner, Scott Porter and Sam Samples tied with the team of Terry Matthews, Don Reaksecker, Wayne Gunion and Mike Brick at 301.
Hole in One
Erik Jensen started off at the Foothills Par 3 with an Ace on the first hole. Dan Moore made a One on the 16th hole at Las Barrancas.
Upcoming Events
December 5 & 6: Desert Hills Men’s Association Club Championship, contact Bruce at bclark911@yahoo.com
December 5 & 6: Mesa del Sol Ladies Open, contact Shannon at shannon@stratisgolf.com.
December 8: Sunbelt Senior Tour Pro-Am at Desert Hills, contact pro shop to sign up.
December 12: 2-Person Shamble, contact paul@stratis golf.com
December 13: 6th Annual Desert Hills Junior Golf Benefit Skins Game, call 373-5220 to sign up.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.