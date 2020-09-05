In the Mesa del Sol Mixed Friday League high ball/low ball format, Jerry Timm, Marilyn Cotter and Hank Browning won with a team total 162. Michael Brick, Lola Stone and Steve Parrish were second in a score playoff at 163. Tim Segrest, Bill Slade and Mary Kruse were third.
At Las Barrancas in the Silver League, Brian Healy and John Culler won gross. Mike Costello and Conrad Eisenach were the net winners. Wayne Fisher, Jack Joseph, Larry Garrett and Bobbi Bellusci were the team winners.
In the Foothills Men’s League, Al Smith and Ken Kingston were the gross winners. Bob Lecorchick and Mike Costello won net.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday quota event, Connie Donner took first with 7.25 points. Arthur Beery was second at 5.00. Bob Rehn was third and Garrett McKeeman fourth.
In Pinky’s Picks and Mesa del Sol Phyllis Mashburn took first, with Tim Segrest second and Jack Parker third.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League 4 quota scramble, Greg Cullison and Patrick Farrell won low net with a 29. Gabe Rico and Jonathan Kennedy were second at 30 in a scorecard playoff. Mike Daily and Denney McKay were third. Aaron Miller John Holbrook won gross with a 31. John Holbrook maintained the lead in the summer point race. Next week’s event is a 4 quota net scramble.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Twilight League red, white and blue best ball, Marc Myers and Matthew Leonardo won low net with a 32. Patrick Farrell and Bryan Allen won second at 33 in a scorecard playoff. Aaron Miller and JR Henderson were third. Next week’s format is a red, white and blue net best ball.
Upcoming Events
September 12: Friends of Patrick Velarde Scramble. Contact rochoa1961@gmail.com or ptvelarde@yahoo.com.
September 19: Desert Hills Men’s Association Individual Stroke Play. Contact bclark911@yahoo.com.
September 19: Gila Ridge High School Golf Teams Scramble, raising funds for the Girls and Boys golf teams. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
September 25, 26, 27: Yuma Golf & Country Club Men’s Best Ball. Contact the golf shop.
September 26: Foothills Rotary Scramble. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.