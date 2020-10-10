In the Las Barrancas Silver league, Larry Garrett, Brian Healy and Art McLaughlin won gross. Ken Kingston, Lisa Vickery and Frankie Allen were the net winners. Rollie Harris, John Cullen, Maribeth Evens and Conrad Eisenach were the team winners.
In the Foothills Men’s league, Rollie Harris and Mike Costello won gross. Conrad Eisenach and Doug Kirby were the net winners. Lyle Wheeler, Larry Nicholson, Bob Lecorchick and Buddy Hartley were the team winners.
In the Moose league scramble at Mesa del Sol, the team of Bob Lauer, Al Graham and Shirley Patterson took first place with a 36. Ron Hardin, John Scott, Bud Hammond and Loretta Holland were second at 38. Ron Sodlink, Juan Batista, Chuck Holland and Joyce Hardin were third at 39.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday quota event, Jack Parker took first with 7.82 points. Dave Lloyd was second at 6.49. Phyllis Mashburn was third and Marilyn Cotter fourth.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol, Sam Samples took first, with Steve Parrish second, Jack Parker third and Garry Sletten fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Mixed league, the gross flight winners were Ray Butler, David Lloyd and Tim Segrest. The net flight winners were Bill Dowding, Lola Stone and Sam Samples.
Upcoming Events
October 16: Mesa del Sol Men’s Association Friday play begins, contact Jack Parker at usmcjack58@gmail.com
October 31: Yuma Elks 46th Annual Invitational, contact Steve Schulte at 928- 446-6869.
November 2: Mesa del Sol Lady Hustlers Monday play begins, contact Terry Paden at tjglfng@sbcglobal.net.
November 5: Mesa del Sol Ladies Club Thursday play begins, contact Shannon at shannon@stratisgolf.com.
November 7: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Scramble, contact bclark911@yahoo.com.
November 21 & 22: Desert Mesa Cup Matches at Desert Hills and Mesa del Sol.
December 7 & 8: Desert Hills Men’s Association Club Championship, contact Bruce at bclark911@yahoo.com
December 7 & 8: Mesa del Sol Ladies Open, contact Shannon at shannon@stratisgolf.com.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.