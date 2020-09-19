In the Gila Ridge Golf Team Fundraiser Shamble at Mesa del Sol, the Southwest Turfgrass Supply team of Joel Whitted, Andy Rico, Chris Beltran and Ernie Jimenez won low gross with a 136. Bill Forden, Jonathan Kennedy, Kris Sockwell and Gary Golembiski were second at 137. David Rogers, David Rogers, Ray Laurel and Robert Rodriquez won low net with a 110. Jason House, David, Nancy and Al Givens were second at 114. Thank you to all those who played and donated to support the Gila Ridge Student Athletes.
In the Moose league scramble, the team of Ron Hardin, Jacque Corbett, Jan Pacheco and Rick Parks took first place with a 37. Bob Lauer, Diana Bird and Randy Pacheco were second at 39.
In the Foothills Men’s League, Michael Costello, Rollie Harris and Greg Beatie were the gross winners. Ken Kingston, Conrad Eisenach and Roger Sprague won net.
In the Mesa del Sol Monday quota event Dave Doherty took first with a whopping 9.81 points. Hank Browning was second at 7.89. Tami Harmon was third and Steve Parrish fourth.
In Pinky’s Picks and Mesa del Sol, Jack Parker took first, with Hank Browning second, David Lloyd third and Sam Samples fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight league designated driver scramble, Denney McKay and Mike Daily won in back to back weeks with a low net score of 29. Robert Vaughan and Ernie Jimenez were second at 30. Robert Clayton and Tark Rush were third at 31. Ben Armijo and Ben Fasavalu won gross with a 31. John Holbrook maintained the lead in the summer point race. Next week’s event is a designated driver net scramble.
In the Mesa del Sol Mixed Friday league individual stroke play format, the gross flight winners were David Doherty, Jack Parker and Bill Slade. The net flight winners were Larry Colao, Gary Whitcomb and Garry Sletten.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Twilight League scramble Lance Pangerl and John Hodges won low net in a scorecard playoff with a 30. Mark Leeds and Arlen Ritter were second also at 30. Joe Lesniak and Brian Davis tied for third with Gary and Marlene Golembiski. JR Henderson and John Holbrook won gross with a 31. Next week’s format is a 2-person net scramble.
Hole-In-Ones
Linda Gaylor scored a hole-in-one on the 12 th hole at Las Barrancas. Congratulations Linda.
Upcoming Events
September 25, 26, 27: Yuma Golf & Country Club Men’s Best Ball. Contact the golf shop.
September 26: Foothills Rotary Scramble. Contact dietmarus@yahoo.com.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.