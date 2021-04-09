LOCAL HIGH SCHOOLS’ ELECTION DATES
• Cibola High School – April 12
• Kofa High School – April 22
• San Luis High School – April 28
• Yuma Catholic High School – May 6
• Yuma High School – May 11
• Vista High School – August 25
