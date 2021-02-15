Yuma High boys basketball played its best game of the year according to head coach Curt Weber. However, the Criminals fell to Buckeye 71-60 Monday night on the road.
Returning for Yuma High was point guard Alex Mosqueda. After missing several games, Mosqueda delivered 14 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.
The Criminals’ leading scorer Nathan Villalobos added 19 points.
“The kid can score,” Weber said.
Weber also noted his team needs to clean up the sloppiness offensively after totaling 41 turnovers in their last two games.
Boys soccer
YC 6, Odyssey 3
The No. 2 ranked Shamrocks won their sixth straight game on Monday. Sebastian Quintero led the team with three goals netted.
Izayah Rooks scored twice and Ian Souquan also found the back of the net.