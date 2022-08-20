20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
A tailor creates a piece to fit their clients perfectly... and I get to do that with Medicare Health Insurance! My job is to look at every aspect of my customers life and make sure they feel comfortable with how their health insurance fits! I'm an educator, confidant, and advocate to make sure my people are taken care of.
I love that I get to market, network, and create strategies to find more people to help. And last but not least... the ability to get to learn from all the people that I get to be in touch with.
How long have you been in this profession?
Insurance started as my first "grown up" job since I was 19! I still can't believe it's been almost 14 years!
What do you love about your job or industry?
People, People, People! I am fascinated by peoples stories, learning about their past, living with them in their present ,and getting to be a part of their future! I love being an expert in my field and the person that has solutions people are looking for. I also love that I get to be apart of my community, connect with businesses and resources, and being the liaison for whatever my clients need.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
My most memorable professional moment was getting out of my comfort zone! In the beginning of my career I remember going to a networking meeting and I was completely frozen! As I stood in the corner scared of all the professionals my boss came up to me an told me to "get out there"! At that moment I realized I had nothing to lose and everything to gain... now I can't stop talking to people! I'm really fortunate to have had great mentors, willingness to get out there, and the opportunity to learn from different people with different experiences! Fear can keep you from so many amazing opportunities.. don't be afraid!
What is your favorite quote?
"If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward." ― Martin Luther King Jr.
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
“Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms—to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.” No matter what's going on... CHOOSE to make everyday the best day! You may not know where you're going but everything you do has an echo in eternity!
What is in your future?
As a lifelong learner I'm always looking for opportunities to grow. I am currently launching my own agency! It is a scary task but I'm excited to have more options for the people I serve. I dream of one day being a motivational speaker or writing a book of all I've learned from everyone I've talked to!
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
A Giraffe. It doesn't have time to focus on what's below because it automatically hold it's head up high. I can't control what's below me but if I focus on what I CAN reach... the sky is the limit!
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
thank you for the opportunity!