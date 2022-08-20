20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
I am a tax senior at Frost, PLLC where I help members of the community with tax return preparation and planning. I communicate with our clients to determine their specific needs, and obtain all information needed for their return. I also help train our tax staff to complete their returns.
How long have you been in this profession?
I have been a tax professional for about three years.
What do you love about your job or industry?
Taxes is definitely not a liked topic by most, but I love being able to be the guide that helps our clients navigate and understand the complicated world of taxes. I also love that the more knowledge I gain, the more I can help our clients strategize and save on taxes. Clients that walk away happy with our work, knowing that we did all we could for them, is one of the most enjoyable parts of the job.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
My most memorable professional moment so far was the first time I was asked to speak to a group of professionals about tax tips and strategy. It gave me the opportunity to put myself out there in the Yuma community more, which is one of my goals with my career. It also instilled confidence in myself being that although I do see myself as young and still in the beginning of my career, I do have enough knowledge and experience already to provide value to professionals in the community.
What is your favorite quote?
My favorite quote is "Shoot for the moon, even if you miss you'll land among the stars." I think this is important for setting goals being that if you aim high, even if you fall a little short you'll still have made more progress than if you set your goals low. I also think this applies to everyday tasks - if you try your hardest to complete each task you are given to the best of your ability, you're bound to produce a better product.
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
My advice for other young professionals is to always take the initiative to learn, and never stop learning. There is always more to know, so be curious and ask questions. However, I think it's also important to be willing to try and answer your own questions if you can, and then discuss it with your manager, rather than going to them to answer every question for you. I think this is something that is noticed by superiors, and sets some apart from the rest.
What is in your future?
In my future, I hope to continue to promote within Frost and possibly become a partner here one day, where I can help lead and teach the new generation of accountants. I want to continue my involvement within the community, by furthering my involvement in the Fort Yuma Rotary that I am a member of, and joining more organizations that do good here in Yuma.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
If I was to be described as an animal, it would be an owl. I see owls as curious animals, that observe and listen. In work and social settings, I am definitely more of a listener and observer, who takes in what is being said rather than always being the first to speak my mind.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
If I could hang out with any celebrity, I would choose Gordon Ramsay. I enjoy cooking, but I have a lot to learn! I would want to cook a meal together, and pick his brain to learn as much as I could from the best.