The 20-year-old man charged in connection to two armed robberies last week is now facing several additional felony charges.
Jacob Alijah Allen, who is currently in custody on a $100,000 bond, was re-arrested at the Yuma County jail at 1:15 p.m. in relation to a shooting.
On Wednesday, Sept. 23, at approximately midnight, Yuma police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of South Madison Avenue.
The initial investigation revealed that an unidentified suspect opened fire at a residence in that location.
There were no reported injuries and Allen was later identified as a suspect in the case.
A criminal complaint had previously been filed against Allen on Tuesday in Yuma Justice Court, charging him with two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, both of which are Class 2 felonies.
During that hearing a judge appointed a public defender to represent him and scheduled his next court appearance – a preliminary hearing – for 4 p.m. on Oct. 16.
He was initially arrested by Yuma police without incident at approximately 5:33 p.m. on Friday.
According to Yuma police, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, officers responded to two armed robbery calls where the suspect brandished a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of money.
The first armed robbery occurred at 1:21 a.m. at the Circle K convenience store in the 820 block of West 32nd Street. The second armed robbery happened at 1:44 a.m. at the Circle K at 695 S. 4th Ave.
The two armed robberies appeared to have similar suspect information and similar weapon description. The only description given of the suspect at the time was that he was male.
There were no reported injuries during either of the robberies.
