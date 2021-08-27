The 28-year-old man arrested Tuesday morning at the scene of a double homicide was formally arraigned in Yuma Justice Court Thursday afternoon.
The criminal complaint charges Trevon Wilhite with two counts of premeditated first degree murder per domestic violence in the deaths of Tamacia Wilder, 25, and her 2-year-old son Roy Wilder. Wilhite appeared before Justice of the Peace pro tem Darci Weede.
When the matter of bail was addressed, Prosecutor Karolyn Kaczorowski of the Yuma County Attorney’s office requested that bail be increased to $2 million.
“Clearly this man is a danger to the community,” Kaczorowski said. “He is also facing two life sentences if convicted of the charges currently against him.”
She informed the court that the autopsies on the victims have been completed, but she has not finished reviewing them.
Wilhite’s court-appointed attorney, Antonio Bustamante of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, proposed that the bond be lowered to $50,000.
He added that a bond set in such a high amount was a violation of his client’s due process, given there are only allegations against him at this time.
Weede denied both requests and ordered Wilhite’s bail amount remain as the $1 million cash-only bond, which had been set at a previous hearing.
Wilhite’s next court appearance was set for 4 p.m. on Sept. 3 for a preliminary hearing.
According to the Yuma Police Department, at approximately 4:24 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 100 block of South Magnolia Avenue for a report of a suicidal subject.
When officers arrived on scene they found an adult male and the bodies of an adult female and a male juvenile.
The adult male, identified as Wilhite, was detained and the YPD’s Investigative Unit was called to the scene.
Wilhite, who was unarmed at the time, was taken into custody without incident and later booked into the Yuma County jail.
Yuma police released the names of the two victims the following day.
The preliminary cause of death was said at the time to appear to be severe blunt force trauma.
