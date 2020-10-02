The Phoenix-area man charged in connection to the traffic-related death of an elderly woman on Interstate 8 last year has pleaded guilty but insane to an amended charge of manslaughter in a plea offer that requires he serve a term of incarceration at a state mental hospital.
In doing so, Benjamin Griffith, who is represented by attorney Julie McDonald, changed his previously entered not guilty plea Thursday morning in Yuma County Superior Court before Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson.
In return for his guilty plea, charges of first-degree murder, failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving a death or injury, unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement, and two counts of aggravated assault were dismissed.
During the hearing Judge Nelson talked Griffith through the change of plea, making sure he understood what was happening. He also explained to Griffith that under the terms of the plea agreement, probation was not available. Also, the manslaughter offense carried a prison sentence ranging from seven to 21 years, with the presumptive sentence being 10 and a half years.
The plea agreement, however, Judge Nelson continued, contained a stipulation that he receive the presumptive sentence of 10½years.
When Judge Nelson finally asked Griffith if he understood the plea change, he replied, “Yes.” His next response was, “guilty but insane” when asked how he pleaded to the charge against him.
In addition to accepting Griffith’s plea, he also confirmed the results of a psychological test on Griffith, which diagnosed him as bipolar and having delusional disorders.
Upon sentencing, Griffith will be remanded into the custody of the Psychiatric Security Review Board under the supervision of the Arizona Department of Health Services He will be committed to the Arizona State Hospital, which is a secured mental health treatment facility, where he would serve out his prison sentence, without credit for any time previously served.
Sentencing has been set for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 29.
Griffith, who appeared in person for the hearing, remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond
According to the Department of Public Safety, at approximately 9:56 a.m. on Nov. 13 troopers were issued an attempt to locate (ATL) for a silver four-door hatchback Honda that was traveling westbound on Interstate 8 near milepost 24 at speeds in excess of 100 mph and passing vehicles by using the emergency lane.
A short time later a trooper, who was observing traffic in the median at milepost 15, saw a vehicle matching the description and attempted to stop it. However, instead of stopping, he said Griffith continued at a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued.
During the pursuit stop sticks were laid out across the interstate at milepost 3.9, successfully deflating one of the vehicle’s tires. Griffith lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a 2015 Hyundai Accent that had three occupants.
The force of the collision caused the Hyundai to roll over into the median, ejecting one passenger, an elderly woman, and severely injuring two others
