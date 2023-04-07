Paul Mankey claimed honors as the champion of the Daily Democrat's Hoop Hysteria contest in predicting the outcome of the final 15 games of the NCAA men's tournament recently concluded
Mankey was the only entrant in our contest that correctly predicted Connecticut to win the NCAA men's tournament and was right on nine of his picks and surpassed Phil White with seven and Mike Pries and Roger Hamrick each with five. One person—whom we will not name for his sake—missed all 15 games.
The two games that broke up a lot of the brackets were the Alabama-San Diego State and Houston-Miami tilts as both Houston and Alabama, each of which was a number one seed, didn't make it out of the final 16 teams. Even Mankey had Alabama in the championship game, but he had them playing and losing to Connecticut.