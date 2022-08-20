20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
I love the job I have. Every day, I get the opportunity to serve students. Guide students regarding academic advising, vocational or occupational career exploration, or higher education university transfer opportunities. Assist students in the development of Educational Plans. Review students' placement and monitor student academic progress toward meeting degree or certificate graduation requirements. Coordinates career services such as Career and Transfer Expo, Resume Workshop, etc. Support student organizations with event planning and member mentorship. Co-lead the SYC Mentoring Program.
How long have you been in this profession?
I have been in this profession for 11 years.
What do you love about your job or industry?
I love several aspects of my job. First, I enjoy my one-on-one interaction with students when I advise them. I am fascinated to bring leadership opportunities to the students because I am empowering them to understand their impact on serving our communities. I will now advise three student organizations: Rotaract Club, the Side Bright Club, and the Professional Society. When I see students' development, I get inspired to continue doing my best to provide an amazing student experience. I also enjoy working with individuals that love what they do.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
One of the most memorable professional moments was when one of my students mentioned that she was inspired to submit the All the USA Scholarship thanks to my support and motivation. This financial aid provides full tuition assistance for their last two university years. Now, the student is a nurse in the local hospital; she continues enjoying her professional life student loan free because she took the advice to apply for the scholarship.
What is your favorite quote?
“The end of all knowledge should be service to others.”
Cesar Chavez
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
For young professionals, I will encourage them to get out of their comfort zone, be courageous to follow their dreams, and be willing to pay the price. Everyone wants to be successful, but only a few people are eager to study, learn, make mistakes, ask for forgiveness, and start again. Education transforms lives and gives you the “ticket” to get a job interview. Remember that every day is a new start to do your best. We are creating your best version every day. Now is the perfect time to pursue your goals.
What is in your future?
I want to continue positively impacting people’s lives. One of my goals is to collaborate with friends to create a non-profit to fundraise to provide scholarships for single parents to attend college. I also see myself involved in local organizations to continue fostering better communities for all. Learning skills will still be a key component of my life.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
If I could go back in time, I would visit Los Mayas before the Spanish invasion. I would love to learn about the Mayas’ herbal remedies and spiritual traditions. I will share this information with my community.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
A dolphin because I like to be free and swim at my own speed. I like how dolphins travel in groups; they are happy and collaborate to experience life. In addition, dolphins support human health.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
My celebrity will be Cleopatra because she was a strong and successful leader. One of the conversations I would have with her is how to empower current youth to become change agents in their lives and communities.
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
I have been the AWC Rotaract Club advisor for the past eleven years. Through the organization, many students have had the opportunity to participate in community service projects and leadership activities. Even during the pandemic, we continued meeting via zoom. This month, we had the first meeting for the 2022-2023 Academic Year. Thank you for time.