A Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II crashed in Imperial County on Tuesday after a mid-air collision with a Marine KC-130J refueling tanker.
According to a statement from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, the crash occurred around 4 p.m. Pacific time after the F-35B clipped the wing of the KC-130J during an air-to-air refueling.
“At approximately 1600 it was reported that an F-35B made contact with a KC-130J during an air-to-air refueling evolution, resulting in the crash of the F-35B,” the statement from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma stated.
The pilot of the F-35B, which crashed near the Salton Sea, was able to eject safely and is being treated for his injuries.
The KC-130 was able to carry out a safe emergency landing in a field in the vicinity of the airport in Thermal, Calif. All eight crew members aboard were reported safe.
1st Lt. Brett Vannier, spokesperson for MCAS Yuma, said the F-35B was temporarily at the air station to participate in a Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course that is currently being held.
The KC-130 refueling tanker was stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, and the F-35 was based in Iwakuni, Japan.
While the squadron the F-35B belonged to has not been confirmed yet, according to the U.S. Marine Corps, the only F-35B squadron stationed in Japan is Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 “Green Knights” (VMFA-121)
(VMFA-121) was initially stood up at MCAS Yuma in 2012, but was relocated to MCAS Iwakuni in January 2017.
According to Capt. Nicole Plymale, spokesperson for Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, the official cause of the crash is currently under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.
