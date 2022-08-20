20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
My Job responsibilities as CO And CEO is to recruit train people from my community to offer services multiple services such as Solar Power, Roofing, AC Etc. I make sure that every home owner in my community get the absolute best service and deals possible to keep all the money flowing in our community instead of outsider companies
How long have you been in this profession? 7 years
What do you love about your job or industry?
Being part of the new way we will power our world
What is your most memorable professional moment?
I remember when i was able to became my own dealer seeing the actual prices i was able to give to my community it was amazing. Because working for an outside company just leaves very little to give actual savings.
What is your favorite quote?
Love your neighbors like you love your family
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Learn how money works
What is in your future?
To be the Mayor of San Luis
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
I wouldn't, I live my life in the present
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
Wolf fearless
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
Elon musk, i would love to pick his brane
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
Thank you all so much for this opportunity. I really have working my butt off to make a change in the world.