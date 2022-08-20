20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
As Exceptional Student Services Director of Yuma Elementary School District I am responsible for all special education programs in the district. I am responsible for ensuring our general education and special education teachers meet the diverse needs of students with disabilities. I make sure the district has the staff to provide necessary related services such as occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy and counseling. My department creates/delivers professional development, coaches/supports teachers, paras and principals, supports teachers and families in IEP meetings, review IEP's for compliance and compile data for state reporting. My department is also responsible for providing high quality preschool experiences for the community. All of this is done to ultimately provide students with the individualized education required to meet their diverse needs.
How long have you been in this profession?
I was have been in education for 16 years. My education career started as a kindergarten teacher for two years. Then I looped with my second kindergarten class so I taught first grade for two years. At this time I had an interaction with some students who were on the Autism spectrum which changed the course of my career. After this I got my Master's Degree in Special Education and taught middle school special education classroom teaching students with specific learning disabilities for two years. After this I got the opportunity to teach in a classroom which primarily served kids on the Autism spectrum. In this permission I advocated for my students to be included more with their general education peers. During my three years in this position I noticed that we needed to work harder to include students with their peers. I felt the best way to make this happen was to become an ESS Director (special education director). I got my second Master's Degree in Education Leadership and moved into an instructional coaching position for two years. At this time a principal position at Pecan Grove Elementary School opened. Even though I had spent my entire career in Crane School District I wanted to have the opportunity to lead my own school and make a bigger impact in Yuma Elementary School District. After two years as principal at Pecan Grove the position of Exceptional Student Services Director opened up and I was blessed to be selected for the position at 36 years old. Now going into my 4th year as ESS Director I feel honored to lead our special education programs in Yuma Elementary District ONE.
What do you love about your job or industry?
Ensuring students with disabilities get a high quality educational experience and that we continue to expand our inclusive practices leads to heart warming moments. Being in an IEP meeting when a parent gets to hear the progress of their child. Visiting an inclusive classroom where our students with disabilities are learning beside their non-disabled peer seamlessly. Having a parent tell you that this is the first time their child has a friend. These moments are possible because of the wonderful teachers, paras, and support staff we have coupled with the support and leadership my department provides.
How are you involved in the community?
Over the years I have supported the Children's Museum of Yuma with construction of early exhibits, although they have far outgrown what I can do for them now. Volunteering for things like the building of the West Wetlands park. I was a wrestling coach at Crane Middle School for 6 years and an Assistant Wrestling Coach at Cibola High School for 10 years. I have volunteered to coach youth soccer teams for six years. I coached flag football, softball and soccer at Valley Horizon. I am always happy to help with my time.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
When I was a teacher my greatest moments were when I was able to help a student overcome a challenge and be successful. Now as ESS Director my most memorable moments are when my coordinators, teachers, therapists and directors make those impacts for students in the classroom. One of those moments just happen recently. A teacher had asked for support with a student who was struggling to transition between activities. We suggested that the teacher implement a visual schedule, first then chart and social stories. After a few weeks of implementation the student was successfully transitioning between activities. The parents had praised the teacher letting them know they have made more progress in the last three weeks than the last year. Knowing our support helped the teacher to make this huge impact for this student and family is what keeps me in this job.
What is your favorite quote?
"Do one thing every day that scares you." ~Eleanor Roosevelt
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
In the pursuit of your professional goals be persistent and intentional. Often dreams take time, hardwork and planning to come to fruition.
What is in your future? I want to expand our inclusive opportunities for students with disabilities. Giving more opportunities for students with disabilities to be with their grade level peers is my long term goal.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
I would travel 75 years into the future. I would want to see what way education has advanced as well as visit my adult son at 85 to talk to him about how his life has been.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
I would say a tardigrades also known as a "water bear". I learned about this creature while reading picture books to my son when he was a toddler. They are microscopic organisms which are resilient little creatures. They can live anywhere from the freezing waters of the deep to the edge of a volcanic ocean hot spring. Although I am not a small person I do feel I am resilient. I am able to adjust and pivot as needed in life and career to do my best to be successful.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
Will Ferrell, I think he is hilarious and have always been a fan of his movies. He also seems like he is a nice guy outside of film. This would lead to a fun down to earth experience.
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
I am honored to be nominated and appreciate the committee to include educational leaders in your pools of nominees. I think education is often forgotten in regards to community leaders and I appreciate our inclusion. Thank you for your consideration.