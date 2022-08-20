20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
I am responsible for overseeing new business development, sales personnel, and marketing.
How long have you been in this profession?
I have been with A.T. Pancrazi Insurance for 7 years now.
What do you love about your job or industry?
I love the interaction with business owners. It allows me to learn more about themselves and how they have successfully built their companies.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
My most memorable professional moment would have to be my first total auto loss when one of my customers vehicles caught on fire.
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Put in the work now the rest will follow.
What is in your future?
My future will include continuing my career with A.T. Pancrazi Insurance as well as serving on various non profits in the Yuma community.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
I would go back to the 1970's and get a perspective on life without our technology filled world today.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
Matthew McConaughey because he shares insight on how certain sayings or actions came to fruition behind the scenes in some of his major roles that were not originally on script.