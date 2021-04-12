Why have replays in MLB if the officiating crews in New York can’t get the call correct?
It’s happened time and time again around the league, where there is clear evidence a call should be upheld – or more often than not – overturned.
I don’t know if any of you readers caught the ending of the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies game, but MLB should be ashamed.
Apparently, this must be a new rule like starting extra innings with a runner on second base, the runner doesn’t even have to touch home plate to be ruled safe!
Philadelphia’s Alex Bohm clearly didn’t touch the base while sliding feet-first to score the eventual game-winning run in the top of the ninth inning.
Being as non-biased as one could be, the evidence couldn’t have been clearer. Instead, the crew sitting at their monitors in New York upheld the ruling on the field that the runner was safe.
Philadelphia ended up winning by one-run.