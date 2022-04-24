A double-wide mobile home in the area of E. Saddle Drive and S. Clementine Avenue in the Foothills was destroyed by a fire Saturday afternoon.
Battalion Chief Jeff Woodruff, of the Rural Metro Fire Department, said the fire was called in at around 12:45 p.m. by the owner of the mobile home.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the mobile home.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and prevent it from spreading to any adjacent properties.
“A gazebo on a neighboring property did sustain some minor damage,” Woodruff said.
The City of Yuma Fire Department also responded to a mutual aid request from Rural Metro and assisted in putting out the fire.
One minor injury was reported, and the person did not require transport to the Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Woodruff said Rural Metro firefighters remained on scene until about 4 p.m. putting out any hotspots and ensuring the fire did not re-ignite.
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.
