Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) has created a new directorate which focuses on helping the workforce.
Longtime YPG employee Iris Espinoza is leading the directorate.
“The directorate team is responsible for development, management, execution of all manpower and personnel programs policies throughout YPG,” Espinoza adds, “We follow guidance from DA [Department of the Army], ATEC [Army Test and Evaluation Command], then put it out to all our workforce in those areas.”
Making up the directorate is Workforce Management Chief Sylvia Hughes, Workforce Development Manager and Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Outreach Coordinator Paula Rickleff and Program Analyst for Human Resources actions Chrissy Randle.
The ladies bring nearly 60 years of combined experience at YPG. While they each have an area of focus, they are also cross-training to make sure there is always someone available.
“If one person is missing, there will not be a stop in the process. This helps grow the individual professionally, and also makes sure the workforce is taken care of,” explained Espinoza.
The Manpower department overseen by Hughes is geared more towards management.
“We let senior management know if there is a cut or gain in our authorizations to hire more people.”
If a directorate or division is looking to hire employees, Manpower will let the supervisor know if they have an allotted authorization to fill.
Randle’s position focuses on the human resources process for the team. That means recruitment and hiring actions for the command staff and Amanda Heatwole, who is not part of the directorate, is Randle’s counterpart for Yuma Test Center on the mission side.
Randle is the conduit between ATEC, YPG’s superior command, and their personnel actions. She can also help direct the workforce to the person who can help them with issues such as military buy-backs or other human resources related questions.
Rickleff’s focus is on professional development of the workforce.
“It involves making sure we have the proper training and programs available for our workforce so we are not only able to do our jobs. Also, that we are modernizing for the future.”
Rickleff can help the workforce with professional development opportunities such as training, conferences, symposiums, higher education and degree competition. She’s also responsible for STEM outreach at local schools. The ladies all work together on the multiple intern programs.
While the directorate is very new, Espinoza says they have “wheels in motion” and one of their many goals is to update the Sharepoint site to make it more user friendly.
“The end goal is to take care of the workforce,” remarks Espinoza.